Santa Monica Brew Works unveils new look for 7th anniversary

By Kamala Kirk

In celebration of Santa Monica Brew Works’ (SMBW) 7th anniversary, the local brewery is unveiling a refreshed look that includes new branding and packaging that embodies the easygoing spirit of Southern California’s coast.

“Nothing stands still in the beer industry,” said Johnny Wardell, marketing director for SMBW. “Consumer needs are continuously evolving, and shelves are increasingly crowded. During the shutdown we had the opportunity to reevaluate our brand strategy. Our original logo and text-based packaging served us well through the first seven years, but with the brewery’s growth and imminent expansion, it was time to reinvigorate our brand’s visual identity.”

The refresh includes a revamped logo system, can art, tap handles, website, marketing materials and merchandise, but the beer will remain unchanged. SMBW partnered with Blindtiger Design and MGH Marketing for their visual evolution. The new packaging will make it easier for customers recognize their favorite brews in retail including 310 California Blonde Ale, PCH Golden Chocolate Porter, Head in the Clouds Juicy IPA, among others.

“Drawing inspiration from Santa Monica’s iconic surroundings, we wanted to capture the character of both our company and the city itself,” Wardell said. “Relaxed yet adventurous. Forward thinking, but rich with nostalgia.”

SMBW recently celebrated the brand refresh in tandem with their anniversary from June 18 to 20. Visitors to the brewery received a complimentary pint glass and logo sticker with the purchase of select draft beers from SMBW’s tasting room in Santa Monica.

The updated branding also coincides with SMBW’s expansion plans, which will increase production capability from 14,000 barrels to nearly 30,000 barrels per year. They will soon add a restaurant management team and food component that will serve pizza, burgers, salads and other elevated pub fare.

Established in 2014, SMBW is Santa Monica’s first and only brewery. They have developed a loyal following across Southern California and beyond, and recently expanded distribution to Northern California and Nevada, as well as the Las Vegas Strip.

“We were founded on the belief that our hometown deserved a beer to call its own,” said Scott Francis, SMBW co-founder, president and CEO. “Craft beer is a vehicle for expression. It’s not only about the chosen ingredients, but also the environment from which it was born. No, we don’t use sand or saltwater in our beers. Our tagline, ‘Beach Brewed’, evokes a leisurely state of mind and the refreshed branding honors that pursuit.”