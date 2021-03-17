Santa Monica’s Interstellar is a melting pot of culinary influences

By Holly Jenvey

When Angie and Daniel Kim opened Interstellar in Santa Monica, they wanted to create a unique and comfortable space where they could embrace Korean and American cultures rather than pick between the two.

For the couple, food and drink always created a comfort and bridge between people, and Interstellar was designed to offer a place for coffee, food, wine and cultural embrace.

After two years of construction, Interstellar opened its doors last March when the pandemic hit. What was supposed to be a long-awaited grand opening changed course quickly. The Kims switched up their menu in favor of items that were more convenient for delivery.

“Our initial menu looked a lot different than our menu does right now,” Angie said.

Angie was in charge of putting together the food items, while Daniel came up with the distinctive coffee menu. Even though Interstellar’s menu is inspired by American and Korean cultures, they also serve dishes that feature Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese and Mexican influence as well.

“We see Los Angeles as a melting pot for a lot of different cultures,” Angie said.

The Buffalo Chicken Wings, which combine sweet and sour flavor profiles, are from a recipe that Angie was given by her mother-in-law.

An example of Mexican culinary influence is the Breakfast Burrito, which is made with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, guacamolito and Sriracha sauce.

“We just came up with something that was just a little bit different, but not too much,” Angie said.

The Marinara Meatball Spaghetti offers an creative spin the Italian classic by adding Moroccan Harissa sauce to

the mix.

Other menu items include the Cheddar Bratwurst Hotdog, Spicy Truffled Infused Edamame, Chicken Katsu Curry and Korean Style Bulgogi Burger. For dessert, customers can enjoy Pink Guava Cheesecake, as well as churros served with custard gelato.

Interstellar also has a menu for dogs, an idea Angie came up with when she switched from buying kibble to preparing healthier homecooked meals for their dog. Offerings include Wagyu Beef and Chicken Breast, both served with fresh blanched cabbage, kale, carrots, apples, strawberries and blueberries.

Interstellar also offers a diverse coffee and tea selection. Their Immuni-tea drink features a blend of ginger, turmeric, lemon, orange and yuzu honey. In addition to Americano, cold brew and drip coffee, they serve an assortment of espresso drinks and seasonal beverages such as Peppermint Mocha, Orange Mocha, and Orange + Maple, which is made with espresso, almond milk, maple syrup, orange extract and cocoa powder.

They also offer a Medical Workers Discount, where any item on the menu is 20% off. Interstellar is located at 109 Broadway, Santa Monica.

For more information, call 310-310-8820 or visit interstellarla.com