Hot Dog on a Stick offers limited-time Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Sticks

By Kamala Kirk

Iconic beach born brand, Hot Dog on a Stick, has partnered with Frito-Lay/PepsiCo to create limited-time Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Sticks.

Playing up on the brand’s famous Party Batter, which all the stick items are dipped in, the Cheetos Flamin’ Hot topping adds spice and crunch to everyone’s favorite stick item. Any stick item on the menu (Original Turkey, Beef, Veggie or Cheese) can be transformed into a Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Stick.

Also new on the menu is the fresh Strawberry Mango Lemonade hand-stomped with Tajin seasoning mixed throughout. The sweet and tart beverage is available in original or frozen.

The limited-time Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Sticks are available through January 16, 2022 at Hot Dog on a Stick locations throughout Los Angeles including Culver City and Santa Monica.

Hot Dog on a Stick Muscle Beach

1633 Ocean Front, Santa Monica

(310) 395-4673

Hot Dog on a Stick Westfield

Culver City

6000 S. Sepulveda Blvd., #2286, Culver City

(310) 391-0896

hotdogonastick.com