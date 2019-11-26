Wednesday, Nov. 27

Rusty’s Rhythm Club Swing Dance, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Have a pre-Thankswinging night with the Jumpin’ Joz swing band, playing tunes reminiscent of songs by Count Basie, Louis Prima, Benny Goodman, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Jordan. A half-hour beginner swing dance class kicks things off at 7:30 p.m. (no partner needed), followed by live music and a DJ. $15 cover, includes the class. Westchester Elks Lodge, 8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey. (310) 606 5606; rustyfrank.com

Thanksgiving Eve at The Room, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Room’s resident DJ spins old-school classics, party jams and world grooves. The Room, 1323 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica. No Cover. (866) 687-4499;

www.circa93.com

DEEP Thanks at Townhouse, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Give thanks and get down with some of L.A.’s hardest-working deejays — including Marques Wyatt, Doc Martin, Heidi Lawden, and Big See — at The Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy, 52 Windward Ave., Venice. $20 to $30. deep-la.com

Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day)

Santa Monica Turkey Trots, 7 to 10 a.m. Start your Thanksgiving Day with a fun 5k, 10k, 15k or half marathon along the beach. Crescent Bay Park, 2000 Ocean Ave.,Santa Monica. $25 to $35. abetterworldrunning.com

Gobble Gobble Give Santa Monica, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local nonprofit hosts a huge potluck party with home-cooked dishes, warm clothing and toiletries packaged together for the homeless. Santa Monica Airport Dog Park, 3201 Airport Ave., Santa Monica. gobblegobblegive.org

Community Thanksgiving at Café Gratitude, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feast on a free plant-based meal, accompanied by live music while raising money for the social justice law firm Immigrant Defenders Law Center. Café Gratitude, 512 Rose Ave., Venice. Free. (424) 231-8000; cafegratitude.com

Friday, Nov. 29

Black Friday Muscle Beach OCR Workout, 8 to 10 a.m. Work off your Thanksgiving meal by practicing obstacles with a Spartan SGX coach. A private shopping event follows. Road Runner Sports, 1338 4th St., Santa Monica. $10. eventbrite.com

Vinyl Black Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Find exclusive new vinyl releases at this three-day Black Friday vinyl sale. Record Surplus, 12436 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. (310) 979-4577; recordsurplusla.com

Acoustic Duo at The Venice Whaler, 6 to 9 p.m. The Rich Sheldon Band performs roots rock, reggae and folk jams at The Venice Whaler, 10 Washington Blvd., Venice. (310) 821-8737; venicewhaler.com

“Singin’ in the Rain” on 35mm, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. The Aero Theatre screens this classic film starring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds as performers negotiating the difficult transition from silent film production to “talkies” in Hollywood. 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. $8 to $12. fandango.com

Subtle Frenzy III, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Man from Playground performs with deejays Goobabyte and Kerry. Live visuals by Faith Kills. ArtBarLA, 1207 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista. Free with RSVP at eventbrite.com

Sneakertopia, various times Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 29. This pop-up exhibition features rare kicks, larger than-life murals and interactive installations spanning the worlds of music, film, art, fashion, film, humor and sports. HHLA, 6081 Center Drive, Westchester. $23 to $38. sneakertopia.com

Saturday, Nov. 30

Holiday Pop-Up Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Support the community and shop local brands and independent designers at this outdoor holiday marketplace. Platform, 8850 Washington Blvd., Culver City. shopthemam.com

HHLA Community Yoga, 11 a.m. to noon. The Westchester YMCA and HHLA sponsors community yoga every Saturday on the bottom floor between the Cinemark movie theater and Dave & Busters. Center Court

at HHLA, 6081 Center Drive. Free. ev-life.net

Santa Monica Pier Snow Day, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This iconic beachfront landmark goes into full-on winter wonderland mode with its first ever Snow Day, featuring 4,000 square feet of snow. Pre-tickets are sold out, but show up early to get in line for the on-site waitlist. Santa Monica Pier. $5; free for kids under 12. santamonicapier.org/cheeronthepier

The Takeover … an All Day Sonic Odyssey at Timewarp Records, noon to 10 p.m. This marathon music event features a dozen live and locally based deejays dropping the deepest beats. Timewarp Records, 12204 Venice Blvd., Venice. Donations appreciated. (310) 636-8360

Fisherman’s Village Weekend Concert, 1 to 4 p.m. JB & The BC Riders bring their rockabilly tunes to Fisherman’s Village, 13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. Free. visitmarinadelrey.com

Mar Vista Art Walk, 4 to 10 p.m. The Mar Vista Music and Art Walk celebrate local businesses, artists and its fifth birthday with art openings and activations, live music on pop-up stages, outdoor block parties with food trucks and vendors, plus a beer garden — all of it happening along a one-mile stretch on Venice Boulevard between Inglewood Boulevard and Lyceum Avenue in Mar Vista. Free.

marvistaartwalk.org

All Things Sherlock Holmes Panel, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Panelists Valerie Frankel, Timothy Cassidy-Curtis, Nicholas Meyer and Leslie S. Klinger discuss the fictional detective at Loscon, L.A.’s longest-running science fiction convention. LAX Marriott, 5855 W. Century Blvd., Westchester. $25 to $60. loscon.org

Sunday, Dec. 1

Beit T’Shuvah Holiday Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get a jump start on holiday shopping from a wide array of vendors offering gift wrapping and home-baked goods benefitting the residential addiction treatment center. Beit T’Shuvah Sanctuary, 8847 Venice Blvd. Venice. biettshuvah.org

Senior Comedy Afternoons’ Holiday Show, 12:30 p.m. Enjoy a three-course holiday meal and entertainment by Conan O’Brien head monologue writer Brian Kiley, veteran comedienne Jann Karam and headliner Mark Schiff, currently touring with Jerry Seinfeld. Nine-year-old one-name comedy wunderkind Briley opens the show. The Proud Bird, 11022 Aviation Blvd., Westchester. $40 to $75. seniorcomedyafternoons.com.

“City Lights” + “The Circus” Double Feature, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Watch Charlie Chaplin’s best blend of comedy, pathos and class critique on 35mm. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. $8 to $12. fandango.com

Monday, Dec. 2

Santa on the LAPD Sleigh in Venice, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Old St. Nick gets a police escort to take pictures with kids and families, stopping at the Oakwood Recreation Center at 4:30 p.m., the corner of Frey and Olive avenues at 5:30 p.m., Shell and Superba avenues at 6:30 p.m., and 517 Indiana Ave. at 8 p.m. (310) 482-6397

Tuesday, Dec. 3

“Little Black Dress” Opening Night, 8 p.m. Tuesday. This brand new musical explores the evolution of one of womankind’s most versatile wardrobe staples, from Audrey Hepburn’s Givenchy LBD in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” to Lady Di’s iconic off-the-shoulder “revenge dress.” Additional performances happen at 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 15. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. $25. littleblackdressthemusical.com

Pacific Art Guild, 1 to 3 p.m. This monthly nonprofit community resource meeting showcases a miniature art show with a product demonstration and free gift basket raffle. Westchester Civic Center, Community Room, 7166 W. Manchester Ave. Westchester. (310) 649-6765; pacificartguild.com

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Westside Local L.A. Tenant’s Union, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participate in the tenant-led movement by attending the weekly meeting to strengthen tenants’ political power through education, advocacy and direct action. Oakwood Recreation Center, 767 California Ave., Venice. (213) 986-8266; latenantsunion.org

Soundwaves: Jacaranda, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Pianist David Kaplan performs and discusses selections from “Gideon’s Suitcase,’ a program honoring pianist and composer Gideon Klein, who was murdered by the Nazis. Santa Monica Public Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd. (310) 458-8646; smpl.org

Santa on the LAPD Sleigh in Mar Vista, 3 to 8:45 p.m. Father Christmas and his helpers from the LAPD’s Pacific Division pose for photos, hitting Grandview Elementary at 3, Braddock Elementary at 4, Mar Vista Gardens Boys and Girls Club at 5, the Mar Vista Family Center at 6, Beatrice Garden (Mesmer) at 7, the 3800 block of Keeshen Drive at 7:40, and North Park between Marcasel Avenue and East Boulevard at 8:20 p.m.

(310) 482-6397

Thursday, Dec. 5

Suzy Williams Sings Judy Garland, 7 to 9 p.m. The passionate jazz, blues and folk artist sings selections from the iconic actress’s songbook. UnUrban Coffee House, 3301 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. $10. (310) 306-7330; laughtears.com

“Satellite of Lou” at Beyond Baroque, 8 to 10 p.m. Mary Woronov, Dick and Jane Orchestra, Angie Bowie and LoveyDove honor the legendary artist Lou Reed. Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd., Venice. $6 to $10; free for members. (310) 822-3006; eventbrite.com

Santa on the LAPD Sleigh in Del Rey and Playa Vista, 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. LAPD officers escort Santa to family photo stops once again, visiting Short Avenue Elementary at 3:30, Playa Vista’s Concert Park at 4:45 p.m., the Oxford Triangle (Thatcher Avenue and Howard Street) at 6:30 p.m., Kenyon and Louise avenues at 7:15, and 3600 Wade St. at 8 p.m.

Museums & Galleries

Pip & Pop at Santa Monica Pier, on view starting Wednesday, Nov. 27. The windows of Santa Monica Pier’s famed Looff Hippodrome carousel building come to life with a one-of-a-kind, Candyland-inspired holiday installation by renowned Australian artists Pip & Pop. Free and open to the public through Jan. 6. santamonicapier.org/cheeronthepier

Michael Rollins at Mar Vista Art Walk, 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Nov. 30. Immerse yourself in the experimental and psychedelic light, sculpture and experimental video installations of artist Michael Rollins along the route of the Mar Vista Art Walk (Venice Boulevard between Inglewood Boulevard and Lyceum Avenue). Explore a tunnel to “an alternate universe” at Vineyard Church (3838 Centinela Ave.), an “immersive funhouse” at Neyborly (12503 Venice Blvd.) and see a swirl of glowing light projections on the sidewalk at the Disability Resource Center (12901 Venice Blvd.). Free. marvistaartwalk.org