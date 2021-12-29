Tocaya and Aviator Nation launch exclusive capsule collection

By Kamala Kirk

Venice icons Tocaya and Aviator Nation have launched an exclusive capsule collection that features chic and comfortable clothing and accessories.

The Aviator Nation factory staff hand produces the garmets,which are distressed to a degree of imperfection, creating one-of-a-kind pieces.

The Tocaya x AV limited-edition offerings includes a soft zip hoodie, matching sweatpants, and a trucker hat in two colors, black or teal.

All of the items are crafted in Aviator Nation’s signature 1970s-inspired design style and are hand produced in Southern California.

Featuring a striped array of classic Tocaya colors ranging from sea blue to soft sand, the collection is equal parts comfortable, cool and understated, making it the perfection representation of all that both brands embody and are connected by – the spirit of Venice surf culture.

Born in Venice, Tocaya embodies all that is California with fresh ideas, flavor and a soulful vibe. Rooted in traditional Mexican flavors, its vegan-first menu caters to virtually every dietary preference.

Aviator Nation is a 1970s-inspired California lifestyle brand that creates products that reflect its values and highlight the beauty of imperfection. Known for hand-made and perfectly distressed hoodies and sweatpants, the brand celebrates a time when music, surfing and a love for community shaped culture.

“Given that both our brands are born and bred on the beaches of Venice, California, we couldn’t think of a more fitting partnership,” said Matt Smith, CMO for Tocaya.

“Being longtime admirers of Aviator Nation for many years now, and with so many synergies between the two companies, we thank Paige Myscoskie, AV founder and creative visionary, for helping to capture the collective essence of our brands in such an effortless way.”

Available in sizes from XXS to XXL with individual retail pricing from $46 to $189, the gender-neutral collection is available for a limited time at tocaya.com/shop.

Aviator Nation

1224 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice

310-396-9600

aviatornation.com

Tocaya

1715 Pacific Avenue, Venice

424-744-8692

tocaya.com