The Venice Mexican American Traquero Committee is looking for stories of traqueros

By Kamala Kirk

The Venice Mexican American Traquero Committee is reaching out to the public to request any pictures of family members and others that were traqueros (Mexican and Mexican American railroad workers) that they would like to share. The committee is trying to capture pictures and stories of all traqueros, not just on the Westside, so that they can share the photos and stories with the community.

To submit photos, stories and other information, send an email to venicetraqueros@gmail.com.