By Gary Walker

A multi-city car chase that crossed three counties and saw the driver slam into a man riding a Bird scooter in Playa del Rey before leading police on a mad dash through Orange County ended hours later with an afternoon arrest in San Diego County.

The pursuit began in Culver City after police officers tried to pull over a red Honda Accord just before 11:30 a.m. at Washington Boulevard. The suspect then sped away, racing through surface streets and crisscrossing Westside communities of Westchester and Playa del Rey as Culver City police notified LAPD Pacific Division officers that the suspect was in their jurisdiction.

It was initially thought that Culver City officers suspected that the vehicle was stolen but that was not confirmed.

The Honda struck the scooter rider as it fled down the 7800 block Manchester Avenue near Saran Drive in Playa del Rey. Firefighters responded to the collision and transported an unidentified man to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The LAPD helicopter deployed a helicopter to join chase near Playa Vista.

Capt. James Setzer of Pacific Division said the driver was able to elude the officers’ detention maneuvers that police employ to contain fleeing cars.

“LAPD made several attempts to ‘PIT’ (Pursuit Intervention Technique) the suspect, but he outmaneuvered our units. Ultimately, he made it to the freeway and the CHP took over the pursuit,” Setzer said.

Two such maneuvers were attempted on Westchester Parkway and La Tijera Boulevard. The driver evaded them after losing his rear bumper and racing away from the containment attempt at high speeds.

The suspect sped onto the 405 Freeway near Marina del Rey heading south, continuing to elude arrest as the chase extended into Orange County and eventually into San Diego County.

After a half-hour standoff near Camp Pendleton, the suspect pulled over to the side of the 5 Freeway and surrendered. California Highway Patrol officers swarmed the suspect and took him into custody.

ABC 7 POSTED THIS VIDEO OF THE SCOOTER RIDER BEING STRUCK, WHICH MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS: