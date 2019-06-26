The long-awaited Cayton Children’s Museum is expected to open its new location on the third floor of Santa Monica Place this Sunday (June 30). The 21,000-square-foot interactive space is designed to be a kid-centric utopia for participatory exhibits, educational play and cultural programming that replaces screen time with hands-on experiences kids can’t get at school or at home. Visit caytonmuseum.org for updates.
