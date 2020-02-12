Gather your beads and costumes for the 19th annual Venice Beach Mardi Gras Parade, a colorful day of music and fun on the world-famous Venice Boardwalk happening this Saturday (Feb. 15). Bold self-expression is encouraged for the “ROAR!” theme of this year’s celebration.

Dress as your spirit animal, your favorite iconic character, celebrity or superhero, or channel the zeitgeist of the Roaring ’20s with an extravagant costume. Be shamelessly fashionable! The pre-party begins at The Venice Ale House at 10 a.m. (2 Rose Ave.) and the parade will roll out at noon, traveling south along the Venice Boardwalk toward Windward Plaza (1 Windward Ave.) from the Rose Avenue parking lot (where Rose Avenue meets Ocean Front Walk). Jackson Rayfield and Abby Deen serve as this year’s parade king and queen. Bring your own beads or purchase some to toss for $5. After the parade, meet at The Sidewalk Cafe (1401 Ocean Front Walk) for a funky dance costume party featuring The Gumbo Brothers brass and marching band from 3 to 6 p.m. Free. Visit facebook.com/The-Venice-Beach-Mardi-Gras-Parade-156643371150720/.

— Stephanie Bell