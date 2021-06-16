Treat the special man in your life to these Father’s Day offerings across the Westside

By Kamala Kirk

• All-You-Can-Eat Tacos and Cocktail Samplers from Lanea. Take Dad to the beach for award-winning tacos and a selection of over 400 hand selected tequila and mezcals on June 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lanea is celebrating Father’s Day with all-you-can-eat brunch tacos and a cocktail for $25, tequila and mezcal flights, and their handcrafted margarita flight samples available for dine-in or takeout.

gotolanea.com

• Steak at Urban Plates. For Father’s Day, Urban Plates is featuring a variety of their crowd-pleasing steak dishes which include a grilled grass-fed steak plate and sandwich, grilled steak salad, chimichurri grass-fed steak plate, and more. The restaurant only serves grass-fed and grass-finished steak because their mission is serving food made with quality ingredients and the difference quality ingredients make.

urbanplates.com

• Gifts from Destroyer. From premade gift boxes to homemade pantry staples, Destroyer’s market items offer great last-minute gift ideas for Father’s Day. Choose from all-inclusive options like Destroyer’s coffee box made with coffee beans and a mug set of a custom selection include fan favorites like Destroyer’s hot sauce and teak kitchenware by Goodies LA that can easily be mixed and matched to create the perfect gift selection. All items are available for local pickup and delivery.

destroyer.la

• Vespertine’s At-Home Experiences. The Red Medicine Part II iteration of Chef Jordan Kahn’s ongoing series of Vespertine At Home experiences makes a one-of-a-kind option for celebrating at home this Father’s Day. Every item included in the Vespertine At-Home experience has been carefully considered and designed specifically to create a cohesive evening combining food and drink, cooking, object, sound and scent – translating their ethos to your sanctuary. Orders can be placed online for local pickup and delivery. Those interested in delivery surrounding areas outside of Los Angeles can email reservations@vespertinela to inquire.

vespertine.la