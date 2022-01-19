Venice Film Fest and Poetry of Venice Photography spotlight local talent

By Michele Robinson

Gerry Fialka is an experimental filmmaker, book author, prolific interviewer and mastermind behind the Venice Film Fest and Poetry of Venice Photography. These events aim to highlight local talented filmmakers and photographers who live and work in the Venice community.

On Saturday, Jan. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m., the Venice Film Fest will celebrate its 19th annual show. The free, live Zoom discussion features local filmmakers whose work is inspired by Venice and its residents.

“There will be dialog about art, poetry, community, Mother Nature and social concerns,” Fialka said.

One such filmmaker is Tim Corvin, whose films portray portraits of Venice. He prefers to focus on people who live in Venice, as opposed to using it as a backdrop.

Corvin’s documentary “Venice Beach 1985” was featured in the 2015 Film Fest. It was filmed in 1985, and using new editing software, Corvin re-edited, transferred and re-released the documentary which can be watched on YouTube.

Street musician Peter Demian was originally interviewed in “Venice Beach 1985.” Recently, Fialka interviewed Demian again and asked Corvin to film it. Usually Corvin is busy running his Captain Cloud Production company, but not for this.

“In the case of Peter, for him, I would do it,” Corvin said. “We did the interview and decided we needed to do a whole documentary on Peter.”

Now Corvin and Fialka are collaborating on a new documentary about Demian. When asked what he thought about the documentary, Demian said, “I’m glad they are making a documentary about me and my music on the oceanfront walk.”

For the past 40 years, Demian has been a superstar Venice Boardwalk street performer. He is so dedicated to his craft that there was a time in his career when he performed all day, seven days a week for 13 years straight.

Demian’s new sound recording, “Mother Earth,” was released on Jan. 1. It features original songs about life and Venice Beach. On “Mother Earth,” Demian is the singer/songwriter and plays acoustic guitar. His son, Hailey Lincoln Demian, does the harmony vocals, bass guitar and mandolin.

Other musicians collaborating on the album include electric guitarist Gregory Cruz, Stanley Behrens playing the harmonica and Stuart Johnson on the mellotron. Produced by Michael Jost, it is now available on Amazon, Spotify, iTunes and other platforms.

“Peter is as joyful today as when he first played. His songs are inspired by engaging with people all over the world, every stripe of life,” said Margaret Molloy, Demian’s wife.

Molloy is a photographer whose work spotlights Demian, as well as other people. She has been involved in the Poetry of Venice Photography show for years.

“I have been to many photography event conferences, and this is by far the most esoteric photo event you will ever go to. It is very conceptual and refreshing,” remarks Molloy.

The Poetry of Venice Photography will celebrate its 12th Annual Show on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.

Like the Film Fest, this event will be a live Zoom discussion featuring local Venice photographers. The purpose of the show is to gather the community together to discuss photography. Many of the photographs will call attention to underprivileged residents who are often not photographed.

“The show was started to probe how photography shapes our behavior, especially with the elders in our community who are award-winning artists like Dave Healey,” Fialka said.

Healey is a self-taught photojournalist who started his career working in a photo lab. From his day job he learned how to print black-and-white pictures, a skill which he continues to this day.

“Dave shoots on 35mm black-and-white film, not digital, and hand prints in a home darkroom,” Fialka said. “His photos evoke the gritty honesty of Billy Wilder’s axiom, black and white is more true than color.”

Healey’s photographs show powerful images of real life stories. His work is awe-inspiring, sometimes disturbing, and often evokes surprising emotions.

“I am looking for surprises, I go out to find something I have never seen before,” Healey said.

Shot on location in Venice, his black-and-white photos of the community range in topics from “Venice Tattoos” to “Venice Music.” His recent project entitled “Lost in Venice” is a collage of photographs taken on the streets of Venice Beach.

“Venice is a place where there is a mix of people, it’s a fascinating place to see people,” Healey said.

Molloy’s work is also featured in this year’s show. She is a longtime Venice resident who has lived and worked in the community since 1979. In 1982, she became involved with St. Joseph’s Access Center, where she witnessed first-hand issues that people faced which inspired her work.

She considers her photography work to be “personal advocate photography.” Molloy’s photographs often depict harsh social issues. Her work includes topics such as street medicine, the unhoused, disabled people and other significant issues. She has also done photography work for UCLA and nonprofits including Venice Family Clinic.

“It is the most unusual and interesting photo event ever, Gerry is very unique in his practices,” Molloy said.

To attend the free Zoom events, contact Gerry Fialka at pfsuzy@aol.com for links or visit his website laughtears.com for more information.

Margaret Molloy

margaretmolloyphotography.com

Tim Corvin

vimeo.com/

captaincloudproductions

David Healey

davidhealeyphotography.com