Viva LA to host launch event in Venice for 10,000 Flags Project

By Kamala Kirk

On May 31, Viva LA is hosting a special launch event in Venice Beach to kick off its 10,000 Flags Project and new line of All-City apparel. Designed for those that want to show off their local pride and take a piece of Los Angeles home, the apparel collection includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and more. 100% of profits go right back into creating more events for LA communities.

Viva LA is a new brand created for LA that celebrates the power of collaboration and the dynamic individuals that make up the City of Angels including native Angelenos, transplants and visitors. It launched back in February with its “Celebrate LA, Every Day” show in DTLA’s Pershing Square.

The brand is inspired by acclaimed LA artist Andre Miripolsky, who created the iconic piano key costume that Elton John wore for his Central Park performance in 1980. Miripolsky coined the phrase, “Viva LA!” which is featured on the brand’s apparel and accessories. Together with entrepreneur Christian Mitman of BIX Art Group, Miripolsky and a world-class team of talent joined forces to create and launch Viva LA.

“We will be giving away 1,000 flags over three days, as well as free Viva LA apparel to everyone who follows and tags @vivalaofficial on the day of the event,” Mitman said. “Memorial Day is also when we are kicking off our 10,000 flags project, so we will have ambassadors introducing the local businesses to the Viva LA brand and the benefits of joining together to promote LA at home and around the world.”

From noon to 2 p.m., the event will take place at the entrance to Venice Beach and the boardwalk at Winward Avenue. From 2 to 4 p.m., the event will continue on the 1300 block of Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

There will also be a Viva LA HeartWings photo op wall and Viva LA will provide “Viva LA Venice Beach” flags to every retailer on Abbot Kinney with an invitation to fly them on Memorial Day and beyond in solidarity and in support of their local Venice community. Supply is very limited for the Memorial Day event – only 100 tees and flags are made for each location (DTLA, Hollywood and Venice).

Viva LA is also hosting a similar event in DTLA’s Grand Central Market on May 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on May 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the entrance to Runyon Canyon in Hollywood.

“We’re looking forward to putting some long overdue smiles on the faces of our fellow Angelenos,” Mitman said. “Viva LA’s mission is to celebrate the creative people and culture of LA, so that is what we are going to do! The idea behind these first live Viva LA events is simply to share with our fellow Angelenos that we have a new brand to unify us – from one end of LA to the other – and to give us hope and a belief that the future will be bigger and brighter than before.”

For more information, visit vivala.us and follow on

Instagram @vivalaofficial