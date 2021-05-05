From brunches to curated gift boxes, check out these Mother’s Day offerings.

By Kamala Kirk

• Mother’s Day Premier Brunch Cruise. Sweep Mom off her feet with a brunch or dinner cruise in Marina del Rey complete with flowers, onboard entertainment and more. Enjoy a delicious meal together while taking in unmatched waterfront and skyline views. Experiences have been adapted to ensure heightened cleanliness and to maintain social distance onboard. cityexperiences.com

• Curated Gift Boxes from Destroyer. Chef Jordan Kahn of Destroyer in Culver City is offering an assortment of gift box ideas for Mother’s Day. Choose from a selection of premade baskets ranging from breakfast in bed to kitchen essentials or build a customized version. Offerings include a Beignet Box, Mother’s Day Breakfast Kit, Kitchen Kit with cooking essentials and more. destroyerla.store

• Brunch by the Beach. Treat Mom to a delectable beachside brunch or dinner at Terrazza Restaurant at Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica with specialty menus and oceanfront views. An enticing three-course prix-fixe menu will be offered for brunch and dinner. Highlights include fresh oysters, crab cake eggs benedict, coconut panna cotta and more. A children’s menu is also available. hotelcasadelmar.com

• Champagne Brunch & Dinner. Wine and dine Mom while enjoying ocean breezes, refreshing mimosas, decadent desserts and friendly service during a champagne brunch or dinner at Cantalini’s Salerno Beach Restaurant in Playa del Rey. salernobeach.com

• Sun & Sea Collective. Come shop local at The Point in El Segundo on May 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as Sun & Sea Collective hosts a family-friendly pop-up with 25 vendors at this curated outdoor market. Shop everything from apparel and jewelry to plants and sweet treats, in addition to fun activities such as DIY bouquet building, Mommy & Me photo opportunities, balloon arches, and more. Must RSVP for the free event, which has limited spots and hourly time slots. sunandseacollective.com