Culver City’s Citizen Public Market offers fresh culinary concepts and entertainment

By Kamala Kirk

Culver City’s chef-driven food hall, Citizen Public Market, is bringing fresh culinary concepts, all new pop-ups and a vibrant line of entertainment to Los Angeles this summer.

Since its debut in November 2020, the market continues to grow steadily and recently welcomed all-star chef Keith Corbin (partner and executive chef of multi-award-winning restaurant Alta Adams) to its roster and is rolling out live entertainment and community events through September.

Designed to be a central hub for the surrounding neighborhood and a destination for visitors, Citizen Public Market’s location recently won the LIV Award for best historic/heritage design and best food hall.

The space housed the city’s newspaper, Citizen Publishing Company, in 1929, making it part of the National Register of Historic Places.

It also retains many of the original design and structural elements of its previous incarnation with educational plaques and signage throughout detailing its rich history – serving as a community gathering place and tribute to the region’s past.

Citizen Public Market features a diverse selection of chef-driven restaurant booths, serving cuisines ranging from local Californian fare to Mexican, Asian and Italian-inspired dishes.

Offering an impressive line-up of culinary concepts year-round, the market is home to:

• Pizzette: Local chef and award-winning restaurateur Nancy Silverton features her signature creation, the “Pizzette” – a mash-up of her legendary pizzas and a stuffed sandwich inspired by the popular Israeli dish Sabich. Options include pizzettes made with goat cheese, leeks, scallions, garlic and bacon or Meyer lemon, tomato, Fresno chilies, fried capers and fried parsley.

• goodboybob: Named after owner Erich Joiner’s shaggy pup, goodboybob aims to find, roast and prepare coffee with the highest standards; guests can enjoy a cup of signature house coffee, freshly baked pastries, lunch items and a stellar line-up of beer and wine. The team’s “people-first” mentality encourages customers to ask about their daily brew and the nuances of how to pour a great espresso.

• Jolly Oyster: This sustainably minded oyster bar is on a mission to alleviate the world’s overfishing crisis by producing top-quality, sustainably produced seafood. A small family business dedicated to farming top-quality oysters and clams, Jolly Oyster controls the complete production cycle from hatchery to the table.

• Bar Bohémien: Located on the market’s rooftop and offering sweeping city views, this bar serves Spain-inspired tapas, charcuterie boards with a Parisian touch, and craft cocktails that mirror famed cities from around the world.

• The WEHO Sausage Co.: Incorporating custom blends of chicken, pork, lamb and beef with different spices, herbs and aromatics, the company creates creative burgers. They also serve hand-cut fries, charcuterie and a selection of over 100 craft, domestic and imported beers.

• Mexicology: Brought to you by Fernando Villagomez (the man behind LA hot spots La Tostaderia, Villa Moreliana, Boca de Agua and La Fruteria), Mexicology combines a gourment philosophy with a street food attitude to provide an authentic Mexican experience.

For summer, Citizen Public Market is offering an array of activities and events:

• Summer Brunch Parties at Bar Bohémien: Featuring eclectic boho and chic décor with great city views, Bar Bohémien’s Summer Brunch Party Series is presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. A curated cocktail list features Herradura, Botanist, Cointreau and Jack Daniel’s. Held 2 to 6 p.m. Sundays, the Brunch Party Series includes live DJ sets, craft cocktails and food from vendors on the rooftop.

• Celebrated Chef Keith Corbin has opened his first solo concept at Citizen Public Market, Louella’s Cali Soul Kitchen, where he and his team are serving Southern soul food with a California twist. The menu includes barbecue brisket with apple barbecue sauce and pickles; Louella’s famous fried chicken sandwich with hot sauce, mayo and pickles; and for vegetarians, a fried smoked tofu sandwich with spicy tartar sauce, slaw and pickles. Louella’s Cali Soul Kitchen is open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays.

• Nancy’s Fancy by James Beard Award-winning Chef Nancy Silverton serves an assortment of gelatos and sorbets with artisan flavors including Spiced Stumptown Coffee, Whiskey Cake and Cream and Amarena Cherry. The pop-up is open 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

• Summer Pop-Ups: Citizen Public Market recently debuted a rotating line-up of pop-ups and information regarding the pop-ups is released regularly on its Instagram (@citizenpublicmarket).

Past vendors who continue to make appearances include LA favorite Zooies Cookies, cult favorite Bang Bang noodles, Go-Go Gyoza and Go-Go Bird by Hinoki and the Bird’s Executive Chef Brandon Kida. Local florist Sofaisy Designs also serves up fresh summer blooms and arrangements.

• Dog Days of Summer: This August, the pet-friendly market is dialing up the four-legged festivities with a special event designed for dog owners every Saturday afternoon.

More details to be announce on the market’s Instagram.