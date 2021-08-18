By Kamala Kirk

The city of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs released its 2022-23 Cultural Grants Program Guidelines for nonprofit organizations and festival producers seeking grant support for free and/or low-cost cultural events to take place between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.

All proposed cultural activities should be easily accessible for targeted communities or general audiences of city of Los Angeles residents, visitors and tourists. Eligibility and scoring are described for proposals in various art disciplines with a special emphasis this year on projects in culture/history, design/visual arts, literary arts, media arts, outdoor festivals/parades, traditional/folk arts, and field advocacy and sector learning.

With this request for proposals, the department seeks to invest in a variety of expertly produced, creatively disbursed and socially relevant projects that may take the form of participatory workshops and/or engaged demonstrations; include full-time, part-time, seasonal or occasional jobs for artists and art-event coordinators; and have both broad marketing and measurable impacts.

The proposed projects should be aligned with the applicant’s mission, history and a defined public purpose. Project budgets should be estimated as public/private partnerships for which applicants should forecast matching funds of at least 1:1. Examples of eligible projects include: arts business/networking activities; culture/history presentations; dance concerts or classes; design/visual art exhibitions or museum projects; literature or publishing projects; media activities or presentations; music concerts or classes; outdoor festivals or parades in one public street or public area over one day or one weekend; theatrical workshops or productions; traditional/folk arts activities or presentations; and/or multi-disciplinary arts activities.

“Our cultural grants program supports creative projects that reflect the core values of the Department of Cultural Affairs: inclusion, diversity, equity, excellence and access,” said Danielle Brazell, the department’s general manager.

“Through these vital partnerships with local organizations, we deliver world-class arts and cultural experiences throughout the year that activate and engage our residents and visitors in neighborhoods all across Los Angeles.”

As a leading progressive arts and cultural agency, the department empowers LA’s vibrant communities by supporting and providing access to quality visual, literary, musical, performing and educational arts programming; managing vital cultural centers; preserving historic sites; creating public art; and funding services provided by arts organizations and individual artists.

Formed in 1925, the department promotes arts and culture as a way to ignite a powerful dialogue, engage LA’s residents and visitors, and ensure LA’s varied cultures are recognized, acknowledged and experienced. The department’s mission is to strengthen the quality of life in LA by stimulating and supporting arts and cultural activities, ensuring public access to the arts for residents and visitors.

A series of free online webinars and in-person workshops provide assistance to potential applicants.

Webinar space is limited to 30 participants and RSVPs are required at least two business days in advance.

The calendar of webinars and workshops, and instructions to register are at bit.ly/DCAgrants.

Guidelines and instructions for DCA’s 2022-2023 Cultural Grants Program can be found at culturela.org.

The deadline for online submission of application materials is 11:59 p.m. Friday, August 27.

For more information, contact DCA’s Grants Administration Division at dca.grants@lacity.org.