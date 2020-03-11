Honor the life of late actor, entertainer and “raconteur of the Venice Canals” Orson Bean during a public memorial service at BAM Crawford Ministries (400 East Kelso St., Inglewood) on Saturday (March 14). The service celebrating Bean’s life from his beginnings in New York City clubs to his success in Hollywood as a fill-in host on the “Tonight Show” and much more starts at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to two organizations which Bean held close to his heart: BAM Crawford Ministries (givelify.com/givenow/1.0/MTA3NjM=/selection) and Pacific Resident Theatre (pacificresidenttheatre.com/individual-contributions) where Bean was a longtime member, booster and supporter. Rideshare is recommended as parking is limited.

Photo by Edizen Stowell / VENICE PAPARAZZI