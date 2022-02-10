IntoMeSea hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony

By Kamala Kirk

IntoMeSea, a new wellness studio in Santa Monica, recently celebrated its opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours and refreshments.

Along with local members of the community, notable Santa Monica officials also attended the event including Honorable Mayor Sue Himmelrich, Chamber president Laurel Rosen, and council member Lana Negrete, who gave remarks expressing their excitement surrounding a new woman-owned business in the city of Santa Monica.

IntoMeSea founder, Jen Williams, welcomed a small group of special guests including the project’s architects, David Hertz and Yatto Suzuki. IntoMeSea is a new state-of-the-art wellness studio that offers integrated therapies designed to ground, balance and heal through harnessing the powers of salt, water, light, sound, sweat and energy. Their service pillars are focused on mind, body and soul.

“It has been such a long road since starting this project almost five years ago to finally opening at the end of last year despite so many unforeseen obstacles,” Williams said. “To be able to celebrate the official ribbon cutting with our Santa Monica community leaders is an experience for which I am so grateful and will never forget.”

IntoMeSea

1812 Lincoln Boulevard, Santa Monica

310-310-8711

intomesea.com