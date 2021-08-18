First annual Venice Beach Summer Sports Day kicks off on Aug. 21

By Kamala Kirk

In conjunction with City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, Venice Beach Recreation Center, and L.A. City Council District 11, Team Venice Beach and Venice Paparazzi have announced the First Annual Venice Beach Summer Sports Day on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The event is fully sponsored by Councilman Mike Bonin and will be held at the newly cleaned and upgraded Venice Beach Recreation Center. It starts at 8 a.m. with a group stretch followed by a community 5k, then on to a full day of sports, fitness and wellness.

“I am looking forward to a fun and sun-filled day of folks playing sports in the park, just like it should be,” said Alex Stowell, co-founder of Venice Paparazzi. “The Venice Beach Rec Center has been cleaned and upgraded, and as both a Venetian and an event organizer, I am stoked to be having over 20 different sports and fitness groups come down and participate in the first annual Venice Sports Day. A big fist bump to the staff at LA Rec and Parks, Venice Beach Rec Center and CD11 for collaborating with me on this!”

The full day will feature free sporting activities, games, contests, clinics, demos and more including skateboarding, roller skating, pickle ball, soccer, arts and crafts, hula hooping, sound bath, food trucks, a Venice Paparazzi photo booth, and more. It is a pet-friendly event. Come early for street parking or park at the South City Parking Lot.

“Venice, greater Los Angeles, and beyond will enjoy a free action-packed day of healthy activities, recreation, sports, fitness, community and more,” Stowell said. “And, after all the Covid madness, what a fantastic way to celebrate and enjoy yourself, as well as the great outdoors.”