The dedicated bike/bus lane will improve mobility in Culver City

By Alex Hutton

The City Council of Culver City unanimously approved the advancement of a public transportation project during a special city council meeting on Feb. 1.The initiative, which is called the MOVE Culver City Quick-Build Mobility Lane Pilot Project, intends to open up public transportation in Culver City.

Due to COVID-19, the meeting was held via video conference. Project leaders Rolando Cruz, Diana Chang and Joseph Iacobucci spoke during a presentation covering the project’s development, execution and anticipated impact. Each of the speakers touched upon different aspects of the venture.

Cruz introduced the hour-long presentation and gave a general outline of the project, including the work that went into it, its purpose and current status. He spoke about the project’s focus on building street lanes for buses and bikes to make the navigation of Culver City easier and more efficient. He discussed the goal of transporting people in a more efficient manner. He also touched on the community outreach endeavors undertaken by those in charge of the enterprise.

“I believe our team has made every effort to build and evolve this evolution of our recommendation that we present today,” Cruz said.

Chang spoke next and mostly focused on the design, guidelines and methods of the project. The developers are focused on 11 guidelines to make sure that the implementation goes well and that the finished product is accommodating and aesthetically pleasing.

“The project design and discussion have been based on these guidelines to ensure that the project will achieve its intended goals,” Chang said.

She went on to state that she and the rest of the team were focused on fast-tracking the project. Her portion of the presentation concluded with a brief step-by-step breakdown of the design development process.

Iacobucci presented the next segment of the presentation, getting into the specific details of the project. He highlighted the benefits of giving more space to public transportation. He backed up his arguments with examples from cities such as New York and Oakland, California, also citing several studies. He made it clear that the project’s leaders were willing to work with the city council to determine the most viable options for the next steps.

Cruz wrapped up the presentation by talking about the project’s future. He displayed visuals that compared the current state of Culver City streets to what he hopes they will look like after the new systems are put in place.

After Cruz finished speaking, public comments began and although most were in favor of the project, a few opposed it while others supported it with caution or encouraged the council to make adjustments.

The next step was discussion among the five council members: Mayor Alex Fisch, Vice Mayor Daniel Lee, Göran Eriksson, Albert Vera and Yasmine-Imani McMorrin. They offered their thoughts on the project and engaged in a discussion with the team behind it.

“I’d encourage the ‘yes and’ solution,” Fisch said during his remarks. “Let’s get going, let’s authorize it and then let’s explore.”

Following this discussion, a motion to honor the requests of the MOVE Culver City team was officially put forth by Eriksson and seconded by Vera. All five members voted to approve the next stages of the project.

The next steps will involve further designing and planning over the next two months, with installation currently set for May. The official public opening of the new setup is set for either May or June.