Joining Local Council Meetings from Home, on your Computer or Phone

Compiled by Stepan Sarkisian

Covid-19 is making everything more difficult, but the pandemic has made participating in your local city or neighborhood council meeting actually easier. While restrictions on in-person gatherings continue, those interested in attending and making public comments can attend their local council’s meeting on their computer or phone by using Zoom or another video conferencing platform.

Zoom is an online video and audio-conferencing service that allows users to communicate remotely from the safety of home.

Zoom is available through download or on your browser. You do not have to make an account to participate in council meetings, and there are multiple ways to join a Zoom conference if your computer does not come equipped with a camera or microphone.

If your city or neighborhood council has posted a direct link (ex. https://zoom.us/j/94656476373), simply click on the link and follow the accompanying prompts to launch Zoom and enable your microphone. Onscreen prompts will alert you when the host begins the meeting.

If you are joining a conference from your phone, find your local neighborhood council number (listed below) and enter the accompanying nine to ten-digit meeting ID provided by the host (ex. 227 3024 8136). Other councils have meetings available to watch live online, via WebEx, YouTube or local cable channels.

If your local city council has not yet posted a join link or meeting ID, check back at a closer date for further updates. Show your stake in your community by showing up and making your voice heard!

Neighborhood Council of Westchester/Playa

Outreach Meeting

Date: Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Zoom meeting online or by telephone

Meeting ID: 9407 0423 814

Telephone: Dial (669) 900 6833, then enter the meeting ID and press #

Visit ncwpdr.org for more details and updates.

Mar Vista Community Council

Outreach Committee Meeting

Date: Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Zoom meeting online or by telephone

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/98973758618

Telephone: Dial (720)-707 2699, then enter the meeting ID (989 7375 8618)

Community Plan Subcommittee Meeting

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Location: Zoom meeting online or by telephone

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/97870329234

Telephone: Dial (720)-707 2699, then enter meeting ID (978 7032 9234)

Election & Bylaws Committee Meeting

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Zoom meeting online or by telephone

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/93644477061)

Telephone: Dial (720) 707-2699, then enter meeting ID (936 4447 7061)

Visit https://www.marvista.org/calendar.php for the full schedule and meeting agendas.

Santa Monica City Council

City Council Special Meeting

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at 5:30 pm

Location: Watch live at smgov.net/video

Telephone: (310) 458-8423

According to the City Clerk’s website,“the public is strongly encouraged to submit their written correspondence and written public comment on agenda items via email to councilmtgitems@smgov.net. Written public comment submitted before 2:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be available for online viewing. Additionally, public comment can be made by phone.”

Visit www.smgov.net/departments/clerk/agendas.aspx for updates and meeting agendas.

Culver City Council

City Council Special Meeting

Date: Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 6:00 pm

Location: Virtually via WebEx

City Council Regular Consolidated Meeting

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Location: Mike Balkman Council Chambers

9770 Culver Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232

According to Culver City’s City Hall website, “you can register to attend the meeting and join in on the Webex event” by watching live on your computer, tablet or phone and clicking on the “in progress” meeting or by viewing the City’s YouTube channel or the City’s cable channel (Spectrum subscribers Channel 35 for Spectrum subscribers, Channel 37 for Frontier subscribers or Channel 99 for AT&T U-verse subscribers).

Visit https://culver-city.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to watch meetings live and view agendas or visit youtube.com/c/CityofCulverCityGov to watch.

Venice Neighborhood Council

Community Resiliency Meeting

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Zoom meeting online or by telephone

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/94469606227

Telephone: Dial (669)-900 6833, then enter the meeting ID (944 6960 6227)

Visit venicenc.org for updates.

Los Angeles City Council Meetings

The Los Angele City Council meets regularly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:00 am. Meetings are held in the John Ferraro Council Chambers, Room 340, City Hall, but you can call in from the Westside through (310) 471-CITY.

Visit lacity.org/government/follow-meetings/city-council-meetings for meeting agendas and the full schedule.