Support Flair Cleaners’ 19th Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive

By Kamala Kirk

Get a head start on that spring cleaning and help others in need this season by donating new or gently used clothing, shoes and accessories to Flair Cleaners’ 19th Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive.

Through Dec. 31, Flair Cleaners is collecting all types of clothing in all sizes, along with accessories such as gloves, scarves, hats, belts and purses. They also need shoes, jeans and other denim products, rain gear and work clothes. Delicate will not be accepted and remember to empty all pockets before donating.

Customers and community members can donate at Flair Cleaners’ Santa Monica location. Pickup and delivery customers may leave a clearly marked bag out with their orders. Donations will be given to the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission and Helping Hands for the Blind.

“While 2021 has seen us resume many of our normal activities, many of our neighbors are still struggling to make ends meet,” said Gary Futterman, owner of Flair Cleaners. “As we prepare to celebrate during this holiday season, there is no better time to remember and help our neighbors. Please take some time to clean your closets for charity and donate to our 19th Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive.”

Flair Cleaners

720 Montana Avenue,

Santa Monica

310-395-9354

flaircleaners.com