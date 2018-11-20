No, it isn’t Super Bowl Sunday yet. The touring Express Clydesdales, as scene in the Macy’s Thanksgiving and Tournament of Roses parades, visited Westchester Park last Wednesday (Nov. 14) for the annual Westchester Farmers’ Market Fall Festival. The celebration featured family-friendly activities, a beer garden and free rides in the Oklahoma-based horse team’s replica 1880 coach.

There are two weekly outings of the Westchester Farmers’ Market: 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the north lot of Westchester Park (Lincoln Boulevard and Manchester Avenue), and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays at The Triangle (the 6200 block of West 87th Street). The Fall Festival marked the Wednesday market’s first special event since Coming to Westchester Park in July. Spring and summer festivals are in the works, said market manager Cynthia Rogers.

— Joe Piasecki