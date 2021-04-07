LXR Hotels & Resorts debuts newly redesigned Oceana Santa Monica

By Kamala Kirk

Located just steps away from the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica, the newly redesigned Oceana Santa Monica opened its doors in January. Following a nearly $30 million transformation from the former Oceana Beach Club Hotel, the beachside getaway offers a rare private residential experience on Ocean Avenue.

“Since initially purchasing Oceana in 1994, the hotel has always kept its name as it is a strong reminder of the hotel’s location directly on the Santa Monica shore,” said Young Yoon, general manager of Oceana Santa Monica. “Everything on the property is reminiscent of the hotel’s beachfront presence, from the panoramic ocean views to the blue and natural color scheme.”

The intimate 70-room boutique hotel joins a growing collection of more than 10 open or soon-to-open properties by LXR Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s portfolio of independent luxury properties. The property is owned by JRK Property Holdings Inc. and marks LXR’s U.S. debut. LXR’s other properties include Roku Kyoto in Japan, Crockfords Las Vegas, Zemi Beach House in Anguilla, among others.

“It’s an honor to partner with an esteemed real estate company like JRK who shares our vision and values in bringing new life to this resort,” said Feisal Jaffer, global head, LXR Hotels & Resorts. “With authentic inspiration woven throughout every element of the hotel – from the coastal design to fresh culinary experiences and tranquil environment – Oceana is a charming new addition to the LXR portfolio and we are proud to play a part in the vibrant Santa Monica community’s economic recovery after such a challenging year.”

Alexandra Landy, executive vice president, JRK Property Holdings, added, “We’re thrilled to be working with a brand like LXR, which will enable Oceana to keep its intimate, relaxed yet refined spirit that guests have come to know and love, while providing the support and confidence of being a part of a prestigious collection of hotels and resorts. Oceana will forever have its roots as a family pursuit and passion to create the ultimate luxury retreat, and I know that this new phase will only further elevate our guest experience.”

Upon guests’ arrival in the living room-inspired lobby, they are welcomed by the hotel’s knowledgeable and friendly staff. The luxurious and comfortable rooms feature stunning ocean views and spa-inspired bathrooms with state-of-the-art innovations such as personal iPads that control everything from lighting to temperature.

“Guests can relax and enjoy the breathtaking sea views from lavishly appointed yet inviting rooms that evoke a true sense of warmth and comfort,” Yoon said. “From rich, deep velvet sofas and sleek suede lounges to a four-poster bed outfitted with sumptuous Loro Piana bedding and Frette linens, each suite feels like a private guest house at an impeccably designed home.”

The hotel’s design was overseen by interior designer Anna Busta of Busta Studio in NYC, who is known for her high-end residential work. Busta’s modern perspective includes soothing color palettes, gold metal accents, bold geometric patterns and extensive wood finishes.

Landscape architecture firm Perry Guillot of the Hamptons arranged the lush greenery and blooms around the property, including the hotel’s ivy-clad façade and the olive trees around the main swimming pool.

“Beyond the courtyard is a fitness studio equipped with state-of-the-art Peloton and Technogym equipment,” Yoon said. “Guests have access to personal trainers for one-on-one sessions upon request, in addition to private yoga sessions on the beach each morning. The adjacent spa treatment room offers a full-service spa menu and salon hair services so guests can feel prepped and pampered throughout their stay.”

Oceana Santa Monica’s dining spaces are open exclusively for guests and showcase the resort’s signature take on seasonal Californian cuisine with hyper-local ingredients from the Santa Monica Farmers Market. In-room dining is also available 24 hours a day.

The main restaurant, Sandpiper, provides an intimate experience reminiscent of a private beach home with the added comforts of five-star service and elegant cuisine. As an homage to the seaside backdrop, the restaurant is decorated with a soft palette of pastels and an onyx-clad bar to provide a modern twist. A private dining nook that fits up to eight people offers space for more intimate gatherings as well.

The Veranda offers a premier alfresco dining experience by the pool with full access to Oceana’s breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. The Sunset Terrace is a rooftop lounge where guests can enjoy sunset views in addition to the Nobu Pop-Up Experience that highlights some of Nobu’s most popular dishes.

“The resort’s authentic expression of Southern California cuisine also includes rare tequila tasting flights in the spring in partnership with Casamigos,” Yoon said. “To further immerse guests in their culinary experience, our executive chef leads private tours of the Santa Monica Farmers Market to hand pick fresh produce for personalized tasting menus.”

For those looking to explore off hotel grounds, Oceana Santa Monica also offers private house cars to take guests into the city, as well as beach cruisers. Guests can also enjoy an exclusive shopping experience with renowned stylist Elyse Walker.

To emphasize its commitment to the health and safety of guests, Oceana Santa Monica participates is in the Hilton CleanStay Program with Lysol Protection to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection. Their elevated processes and team member training have been developed with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, to help guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out.

Oceana Santa Monica is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Members that book directly will receive access to instant benefits including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors Mobile app.

“Since our full-scale renovation and reopening of Oceana, guest response has been tremendously positive both from newcomers and old Oceana loyalists,” Yoon said. “The unique draw of Oceana and I think what guests love most is that there is really no other hotel product like this in the market; guests are able to feel as if they are in their very own private home on the beach with all of the luxury comforts and pampering of a hotel. The small size and intimacy of Oceana enables us to provide the highest level of personalized services that is really unparalleled at other hotels.”

hoteloceanasantamonica.com