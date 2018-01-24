Thursday, Jan. 25

Firestone Walker Open Brewhouse, 6 p.m. Be among the first to taste Firestone Walker’s next batch of local brew made in Venice. Brewmaster Evan is on hand pouring Gen 1, an unrefined and unfiltered IPA set for limited draught release, from the brite tank. Firestone Walker – The Propagator, 3205 Washington Blvd., Venice. No cover. facebook.com/FirestoneWalkerPropagator

LAX Coastal Chamber Networking @ Night, 6 to 8 p.m. Join the chamber for food, networking and open house activities. LAX Coastal Chamber Office, 9100 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. 210, Westchester. members free; non-members $10. (310) 645-5151; laxcoastal.com

Silicon Beach L.A. Tech Mixer, 6 to 9 p.m. Join the fastest-growing startup scene in Southern California and mingle with others making their way in the tech and startup world. Viceroy, 1819 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica. $1 to $60. siliconbeachYP.com

Venice Neighborhood Council Land Use and Planning Committee, 6:30 p.m. The committee weighs in on local development proposals on the first and last Thursdays of each month at Oakwood Recreation Center, 787 California Ave., Venice. venicenc.org

Songwriter Round Robin, 7 p.m. Listen to a rotation of tunes from local singer-songwriters, including Venice blueswoman Cristina Vane, playing throughout the evening at Zinque, 600 Venice Blvd., Venice. (310) 437-0970; zinque.com

Bossa Nova’s Jazz Influences, 7 p.m. The Angelo Metz Quartet performs a repertoire demonstrating jazz influences in the Brazilian musical style of Bossa Nova, exploring its incorporation into the classic American jazz songbook. Santa Monica Public Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica. Free. (310) 458-8600; smpl.org

“The Masters of Wisdom and Transmission Meditation,” 7 to 9 p.m. Learn how to saturate the planet with benevolent cosmic energies at this moment of accelerated change. Santa Monica Public Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica. Free. (310) 314-7511

Del Rey Toastmasters Club, 7 to 9 p.m. Find a supportive and positive learning environment to develop effective public speaking and leadership skills each Thursday in the conference room at Oakwood Marina del Rey, 4111 Via Marina, Marina del Rey. Free. delreytoastmasters@gmail.com

“Communication: It’s Art & Soul,” 7:30 to 9 p.m. Social media has changed the way people relate and communicate. In Jewish philosophy, communication is more than just a tool. Contrast Jewish thought with scientific discovery to unearth the essence of communication and how to utilize it for the better. Chabad of Marina del Rey, 2929 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey. $85. myjli.com

Westside Reggae, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Groove to the best of dancehall, lovers’ rock, reggaeton and rocksteady each last Thursday of the month. Melody Bar + Grill, 9132 Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester. $5 to $8. melodylax.com

Friday, Jan. 26

Toasted Fridays Workshop Open House, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Improve your public speaking skills in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere with food and drinks at this weekly open house. Marina City Club Quasar Room, 4333 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. Mark at (562) 508-0260; facebook.com/toastedfridays

The Xchromo Show, 8 p.m. Laugh for a good cause. Mar Vista comic Julia Austin and co-producers Kazu Kusano and Solange Castro assemble a lineup of comediennes to raise funds for women and children’s shelter Alexandria House. Conan O’Brien show writer Laurie Kilmirtin headlines. Venmo $20 to @Xchromoshow or pay $10 and bring a donation to the door. Laundry detergent, unopened tampon boxes, large diapers and household cleaning supplies requested. Fanatic Salon, 3815 Sawtelle Blvd., Culver City. fanaticsalon.com

Fireside Concert Series: Bridge to Everywhere Chamber Ensemble, 8 to 10 p.m. This L.A.-based chamber ensemble performs a cross-cultural program of contemporary music, exploring connections found across diverse musical traditions, including Hindustani and Carnatic classical music, traditional West African music, Arab music, Western classical music and jazz. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. $5 to $10. milesplayhouse.org

“Maytime,” 8:15 p.m. Friday and 2:30 and 8:15 p.m. Saturday. In this 1937 MGM romantic musical, Jeanette MacDonald and Nelson Eddy shine at their best with John Barrymore in his supporting role. Every show begins with pipe organ music, an audience sing-a-long and a comedy short followed by a 15-minute intermission and then the feature screens. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. $10. (310) 322-2592; oldtownmusichall.org

DJ Anthony Valadez and DJ Jedi Dance Party, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Deejays are on the decks spinning new and old soul, funk, blues, rock, hip-hop, beats, breaks and anything else that gets the dance floor going. Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy, 52 Windward Ave., Venice. No cover. (310) 392-4040; townhousevenice.com

Checkerneck, 10 p.m. to midnight. L.A. alternative rock band Checkerneck perform their raw mix of punk and grunge at TRiP, 2101 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. (310) 396-9010; tripsantamonica.com

Saturday, Jan. 27

Free Paper Shredding and E-Waste Recycling, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each Santa Monica resident may bring up to five file boxes for shredding or unwanted electronics for recycling. City Yards, 2500 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica. Free. (310) 458-2223; smgov.net

“This is Not a Valentine” Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Author Carter Higgins debuts her book celebrating affection and friendship full of lucky rocks, secret hiding spots and gumball machine treasures. Children’s Book World, 10580½ Pico Blvd., West L.A. Free. Ages 5 to 8. (310) 559-2665; childrensbookworld.com

“Fancy Nancy: Oodles of Kittens” Storytime, 11 a.m. In author Jane O’Connor and illustrator Robin Preiss’ new book, it’s raining and Nancy hears a strange sound coming from outside. Investigating the noise, she finds oodles of adorable kittens! Activities follow the reading. Barnes & Noble, 13400 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey. Free. (310) 306-3213; barnesandnoble.com

El Segundo Brewing Co. Meltdown Bowl, 1 to 4 p.m. This old-school electronic tabletop football game single elimination tournament is not for the faint of heart. Come out and test your mettle with a pint or two of Blue House Citra, Smoky Hollow or Broken Skull IPA . El Segundo Brewing Co., 140 Main St., El Segundo. Sign up with eli.buck@elsegundobrewing.com

8th Annual Poetry of Venice Photography, 2 to 6 p.m. Paramedia ecologist Gerry Fialka hosts a panel discussion of award-winning Venice photographers who explore landscapes of the human psyche and push beyond traditional pictorial representations. Panel discussion from 2 to 4 p.m.; photo show opening 4 to 6 p.m. Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd., Venice. Free. (310) 822-3006; beyondbaroque.org

Goodr Whiskey Tasting & Run, 4 to 6:30 pm. Playa del Rey athletic sunglasses boutique Goodr hosts a three- to five-mile fun run, followed by a blind whiskey tasting event to celebrate (not) sticking to your New Year’s resolutions. Enjoy snacks, prizes, giveaways and a healthy dose of shenanigans. The Goodr Cabana, 316 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey. 21+. facebook.com/playgoodr.

STEAM Science Saturday: Magnets, 4 p.m. Learn about magnetic attraction, making predictions and testing. Ages 4+. Venice Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library, 501 S. Venice Blvd., Venice. (310) 821-1769; lapl.org

“Tam O’Shanter” Reading, 1 to 3 p.m. London-based stage actor Joe Praml reads the epic masterwork “Tam O’Shanter” to celebrate the anniversary of Robert Burns’ birth on Jan. 25, 1759. Lloyd Taber Marina del Rey Library, 4533 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. Free. (310) 821-3415; colapublib.org

Music by the Sea, 1 to 4 p.m. A scenic harbor view is the backdrop for a salsa concert by Charangoa. Fisherman’s Village, 13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. (310) 301-9900; visitmarinadelrey.com

“Nature’s Orchestra” Screening and Discussion, 3 p.m. Filmmaker Stephen Most screens his award-winning documentary, which examines soundscape ecology and the origins of music in the natural world. Following the screening, Most talks about his life as a filmmaker and the importance of non-fiction storytelling. Santa Monica Public Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica. Free. (310) 458-8600; smpl.org

Don’t Tell Comedy, 7:30 p.m. Don’t Tell Comedy is a secret comedy show in living rooms, backyards and other intimate settings around Los Angeles. BYOB. RSVP to receive the address of the event, taking place somewhere in Playa Vista. $10. donttellcomedy.com

Fireside Concert Series: Greg Porée Band, 8 to 10 p.m. Jazz guitarist Greg Porée plays smooth jazz and world music with Paul Cartwright (violin), Nick Mancini (vibes), Isaias Elpes (bass) and Joey Heredia (drums.) Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. $5 to $10. milesplayhouse.org

Sunday, Jan. 28

Music at the Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The lively duo Steven & Scarlet bring vocals, guitar and violin to Celtic, Americana, bluegrass and folk rock. Santa Monica Farmers Market, 2640 Main St., Santa Monica. smgov.net

Mo’s Third Annual Bake Off, 11 a.m. Throw your hat in the ring and prove your baking skills. Compete in two divisions: sweet or savory. Winners and runners up chosen in each category. Don’t feel like baking? Come eat. Tastings run are from 11 a.m. to noon. Winners announced at 12:30 p.m. Mo’s Place, 203 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey. No entry fee to participate. Text RSVP to Christiene (310) 433-7420 or call (310) 822-6422 for more info.

Beautify Earth Community Event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Artist Davia King live-paints a mural, incorporating event participants into her painting, while DJ Val Fleury keeps the music flowing. Flower Child Face and Body Paint and the CoolHaus Ice Cream Truck add to the fun. Santa Monica City Councilwoman Gleam Davis stops by at 12:30 p.m. to say a few words. Subway, 1801 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Free. beautifyearth.org

Beer Brunch, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chef Eric Duchene’s culinary creations are paired with craft beer from Santa Monica Brew Works during a special four-course brunch. Limited seating. Cast & Plow, The Ritz-Carlton, 4375 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. $60. RSVP to daniel.bautista@ritzcarlton.com

LMU’s Concerts of Music for Children, 1 and 3 p.m. Los Angeles Contemporary Dance Company, LMU faculty members and LMU’s chamber music and percussion ensembles lead a concert incorporating music, dance and storytelling to inspire young minds. Ages 3 to 12. Murphy Recital Hall, Loyola Marymount University, 1 LMU Dr., Westchester. Free. cal.lmu.edu

Music by the Sea, 1 to 4 p.m. A scenic harbor view is the backdrop for a jazz funk concert by 2 Azz 1. Fisherman’s Village, 13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. (310) 301-9900; visitmarinadelrey.com

37th Annual LMU Wine Classic, 2 to 5 p.m. The Wine Classic features more than a 150 wine tastings, a silent auction and artisanal small plates. A portion of the proceeds supports LMU scholarships. Albert Gersten Pavilion, 1 LMU Dr., Westchester. $115. lmu.edu/news

Carl “Sonny” Leyland Concert, 2:30 p.m. Known for his Boogie Woogie-style, pianist and singer Carl Leyland entertains audiences with ragtime, swing and barrelhouse blues. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. $20. (310) 322-2592; oldtownmusichall.org

“Artist as Entrepreneur: Becoming the CEO of Your Life,” 2:30 p.m. Moderated by stARTup Art Fair Founder Ray Beldner, this speaker panel delves into what it takes to move an artist’s goal from theory to already accomplished. Kinney Hotel, 737 Washington Blvd., Venice. $15 to $20 admission. clarkhulingsfund.org

Local Peace Economy Gathering, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Learn how to engage in the Divest from the War Machine campaign on a local level and plan for the upcoming Divest Week of Action. Sign up to receive address. facebook.com/codepinkalert

Beginner’s Hebrew Class, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn Hebrew, develop your reading skills and follow along in a prayer book in this seven-week class. The Shul on the Beach, 505 Ocean Front Walk, Venice. $99. (310) 392-8749; info@pjcenter.org

15th Annual Venice Film Fest, 7 to 10 p.m. Celebrate the colorful history of films made in Venice with live performances and rare video footage, including never before seen 1947 film footage. Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd., Venice. Free. (310) 822-3006; beyondbaroque.org

Monday, Jan. 29

Paint & Pint at Three Weavers Brewing Co., 7 to 9 p.m. Follow step-by-step instructions to create your very own visual art masterpiece while tasting masterworks of hops and barley brewed on-site. Materials provided. No experience necessary. Three Weavers Brewing Company, 1031 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. $37.43. facebook.com/threeweaversbrewing

Salsa Night, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. World champion dance instructor Cristian Oviedo leads a beginner salsa class from 8 to 9 p.m. and a beginner bachata lesson from 9 to 10 p.m. followed by live music and social dancing until 2 a.m. West End, 1301 5th St., Santa Monica. $12. 21+. (310) 451-2221; facebook.com/westendsalsa

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Venice Library Fiction/Non-Fiction Book Club, 6 p.m. Each month join fellow readers for a discussion on a chosen book. This month’s book is “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead. Venice Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library, 501 S. Venice Blvd., Venice. (310) 821-1769; lapl.org

Sofar Sounds: Venice, 8:15 to 10:30 p.m. A carefully curated set of live music, kept secret until showtime, at a secret location in Venice. Get instructions at sofarsounds.com

WestSide ReViVal 2, 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. A community of musicians (Selling LA, Piel, The Gitas, The Absurd, Westerner) gather to bring great music to the Westside. The Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy, 52 Windward Ave., Venice. No cover. (310) 392-4040; townhousevenice.com

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Open Temple: Tea and Torah, 1 to 2 p.m. Enjoy tea with Rabbi Lori and special guests. Open Temple House, 1422 Electric Ave., Venice. opentemple.org

Venice Underground Comedy and Bootleg Bombshells Burlesque, 9 and 11 p.m. Start the night with some of L.A.’s best comics, and finish it with a burlesque show featuring Bootleg Bombshells. The Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy, 52 Windward Ave., Venice. No cover. (310) 392-4040; townhousevenice.com

Thursday, Feb. 1

State of the City 2018: Economic Sustainability Summit, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Santa Monica’s mayor and city manager join local business leaders to discuss local economic sustainability and new city initiatives. Soka Gakkai World Peace Auditorium, 525 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica. $60. smchamber.com

Galleries & Museums

Art Los Angeles Contemporary, Jan. 25 to 28. This major art fair features installations, public performances, artist talks and artist-led workshops for youths. The Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave., Santa Monica. $25 to $65; ages 12 and under free. artlosangelesfair.com

“New Threads: Perspectives in Contemporary Fiber Art,” opening reception 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. This exhibition of contemporary textile and fiber-based artwork includes a site-specific campus installation by the local arts collective Yarn Bombing Los Angeles. Through March 17. LMU Laband Art Gallery, Burns Fine Arts Center, 1 LMU Drive, Westchester.

(310) 338-2880; cfa.lmu.edu/labandgallery

“Venice Stories,” opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. Photographs, film, animation and comics by the young artists of the mentorship and education nonprofit Venice Arts tell stories about skateboard culture, local civil servants, black surfers and the imagined pre-history of Venice — all weaving a rich tapestry that speaks to what makes Venice unique. Through March 24. Venice Arts, 13445 Beach Ave., Venice. venicearts.org