Compiled by Christina Campodonico and Joe Piasecki

Broadfest Sept. 1, 2 to 7 p.m.

From lively beats to interactive dance workshops, there’s plenty to keep you moving at The Broad Stage’s annual community festival. Groove to the tunes of 12-piece Latin band Boogaloo Assasins, learn to dance Samba with Afro-Brazilian dance troupe Viver Brazil or keep the creative juices flowing by making your own screen printed T-shirt with Hit + Run.

1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Free admission. thebroadstage.org

Mar Vista Art Walk Sept. 14, 4 to 10 p.m.

The Mar Vista Art Walk celebrates the LGBTQ+ community with the theme “Spectrum” and honors the life of Blaze N. Bernstein, the grandson of a local art patron and a gifted young food writer, whose life was cut short by an alleged hate crime last January. Expect lots of culinary-based tributes, including contests, poetry, spoken word and still life paintings inspired by beautiful food as well as a recreation of the hand-painted rock garden friends and family spontaneously created to memorialize Blaze.

Venice Blvd., from Inglewood Blvd. to Lyceum Ave., Mar Vista. Free admission. marvistaartwalk.org

COAST Sept. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed to cars but open to people-powered transportation, Santa Monica’s take on CicLAvia celebrates art and the imagination by encouraging attendees to flock to the festival in creative car-free ways (real or imaginary). Get inspiration for your wheels, feet or pedals from free artist-led workshops held at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium through Sept. 14. On the day of, cruise around in your tricked-out creation and enjoy the sounds of Cuñao, Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas, Sol e Mar and the California Feet Warmers as well as performances by the Mobile Dance Brigade and the operatic, colorfully costumed Lumpen Monsters. Help make a fingerprint or community mural while grooving to the beats of local deejays like Venice Beats, or take a spin in the pop-up skate park or roller rink.

Ocean Ave. from Wilshire Blvd. to Colorado Ave., Colorado Ave. from 5th St. to Ocean Ave., and Main St. from Colorado Ave. to Pier Ave. Free admission. santamonica.gov/arts/coast-2019

WAM Block Party Sept. 21, noon – 8 p.m.

Westchester’s annual street festival celebration of local arts and music returns with local artists and artisans galore, more than a dozen food trucks, and a packed lineup of live music and dance on two outdoor stages. This year’s entertainment bill spans indie rock band Trapdoor Social, 11-piece hip-hop and trap masters the Top Shelf Brass Band, country and rock with four-part harmonies by Rose’s Pawn Shop, funk and soul by Mestizo Beat, and a costumed dance performance by the Westchester Lariats.

Emerson Avenue between W. 80th Street and W. 80th Place. Free admission. wamblockparty.org

Abbot Kinney Festival Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

By now, locals should know the drill. The Westside’s biggest annual fall extravaganza — now in its 36th year — draws huge crowds for nearly a mile of vendor booths, beer gardens, dance parties and four outdoor stages for live music and performance stages, including a special area for kids.

Abbot Kinney Boulevard, between Main Street and Venice Boulevard. Free admission. abbotkinney.org

Current LA: FOOD Oct. 5 – Nov 3

The City of L.A.’s public art triennial focuses on food, community and sustainability with artistic duo Alon Schwabe and Daniel Fernández Pascual presenting a Mussel Bar and Mussel Oceanarium at the Venice Beach Recreation Center, along with performances using mussel shells to explain the important role mollusks play in cleaning our oceans.

1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice. currentla.org/food

Culver City Art Walk and Roll Festival Oct. 12, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stroll or roll through the Culver City Arts District. Stop by gallery exhibits, stores and pop-ups, bang your head to tunes at two music stages, have a ball in the Kids Zone with games and rides, grab a bite at a food truck, or check out the “Recharge” micro-mobility showcase, featuring the latest in e-scooters, bikes, boards and more. Washington Blvd. between National Blvd. and

La Cienega Blvd., and La Cienega between Washington Blvd. and Venice Blvd., Culver City. Free admission. culvercityartwalk.com

Venice Afterburn Nov. 1 – 3

A bit of Burning Man magic comes to Venice Beach’s Windward Plaza for three days of psychedelic art and music. Be amazed by tricked-out art cars that look like whimsical parade floats, glow-in-the-dark burner bikes strung with lights and more “playa art” inspired by or direct from the Nevada desert where Burning Man takes place.

1 Windward Ave., Venice. veniceafterburn.com