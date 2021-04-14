Tower Insurance celebrates 60th anniversary

By Sofia Santana

On April 1, Tower Insurance in Culver City celebrated its 60th year in business.

Founded in 1961 by Ernie Peters, Al Wahlrab, Dan White and Buzz Nelson, the local insurance company has been helping out community members with personal and business insurance, all while giving back to the city.

“We’re an independent insurance agency, we write for multiple carriers, including personal lines which would be auto and home, renters, boats and RVs, and we also do business insurance, general liability, worker’s comp – we do it all,” said Janice Beighey, agency principal at Tower Insurance.

In 1981, Wahlrab’s daughter, Janet Chabola, and her husband Jerry took over the business. After 10 years, Jerry returned to his job as a teacher and athletic director at Culver City High School, while Janet continued to run the business for many years. The couple’s daughter Beighey, who was also a teacher in Culver City, just celebrated 13 years at Tower Insurance.

Besides helping residents of Culver City and neighboring communities find insurance policies that best fit their needs, Tower Insurance has been involved in a number of community service programs such as local rotary clubs and the Kiwanis Club of Culver City. The company has also sponsored youth athletics including lacrosse, baseball and softball, and several of the Culver City Unified School District booster clubs as well.

Tower Insurance’s office is a collection site for the Backpacks for Kids Program, which collects food for children in need, and also donates to the Feed Culver Program, which helps fight food insecurity in the community.

“We’re very community-based, just about all of our agents live in or grew up in this area, we all have a connection back to Culver City,” Beighey said.

Prior to the pandemic, the Tower Insurance team was planning a large celebration for its 60th anniversary; however, due to safety guidelines and social distancing mandates, they had to alter their plans.

“In the meantime, we are working on a few marketing campaigns, letting our clients know about our celebration and anniversary, and even a virtual trivia night via Zoom,” Beighey said. “It’s a little challenging right now to be super celebratory, but we will be giving some surprises out to some of our longest supporters and clients.”

Tower Insurance takes pride in the connections it has with the community and its clients. As a family-oriented business, the company understands how important it is to build trust and relationships with customers.

“It’s all about getting to know people and building these relationships,” Beighey said. “When you build relationships you build a trust, and they trust you to help decide what works best for them, their families and their circumstances. We have multi-generational clients and we have brand-new clients who found us on Yelp. We have people from all over and it’s great to stay so connected to the community.”

For more information, visit tower90230.com