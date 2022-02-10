Venice yoga studio partners with luxury hotel

By Kamala Kirk

Recently, Venice-based yoga studio Love Yoga announced a partnership with Thompson Hollywood, a new luxury lifestyle hotel near Hollywood and Vine. Together, they will offer complimentary rooftop classes to hotel and public guests now through Spring 2022.

The one-hour Saturday sessions will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the open-air rooftop, offering panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills and Downtown Los Angeles. Participants will then be treated to complimentary mimosas or fresh fruit juice, and invited to take in the scenery at The Terrace, the hotel’s dining venue.

Love Yoga’s teaching is steeped in the Taoist theory and Sacred Geometry of Katonah Yoga, a combination of esoteric dialogue with the studio’s lyengar and Vinyasa backgrounds crafts a practice that provides tools for vitality. The studio uses metaphors, perfect fits and pranayama (breath work) to build heat and change one’s inner atmosphere to create strength and structural integrity.

Thompson Hollywood will be providing mats, water and towels while abiding by COVID-19 safety regulations. The classes are open to the public on a first come, first serve basis and there are only 15 spots available per session. Hotel guests are able to reserve their spot at the front desk.

To book, email hollywoodyoga@thompsonhotels.com.

Love Yoga

loveyogaspace.com

Thompson Hollywood

thompsonhotels.com