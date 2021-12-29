The community enjoyed a music-filled afternoon in Santa Monica’s Tongva Park

By Kamala Kirk

On Dec. 5, audience members of all ages enjoyed a free Concert in the Park, at Tongva Park in Santa Monica. The family-friendly event was the second in a series of three events being held at parks within Santa Monica during the 2021-22 season.

The concert featured a brass quintet from the American Youth Symphony performing lively music and festive holiday selections. There was also an instrument petting zoo — where children could explore violins, cellos, percussion instruments and others — before and after the performance presented by Elemental Music. Musical goody bags were also provided for the first 75 households in attendance.

Elemental Music celebrates music-making and builds community through exceptional youth programs in Santa Monica and surrounding Westside communities. The American Youth Symphony’s mission is to inspire the future of classical music.

The final concert of the series will be held on Sunday, March 20, at Clover Park with performances by string players from both organizations. Reservations are not required.

American Youth Symphony

aysymphony.org

Elemental Music

elementalmusic.org/outreach