Contact Us Telephone: (310) 822-1629

Advertising Fax: (310) 822-2089

News Fax: (310) 823-0616

Street Address: 5301 Beethoven St., Suite. 183, Los Angeles  CA 90066

Facebook.com/TheArgonautNewspaper

Letters to the Editor: Letters(at)ArgonautNews.com

Local News: Joe(at)ArgonautNews.com

This Week Listings: Christina(at)ArgonautNews.com

Staff

Publisher
David Comden x-120

Editor
Joe Piasecki x-122 Joe(at)ArgonautNews.com

News Department
Gary Walker – Reporter x-112 Gary(at)ArgonautNews.com

Christina Campodonico – Reporter- Arts & Entertainment – x-105  Christina(at)ArgonautNews.com

Advertising Director

Rebecca Bermudez, 310-822-1629 x127, Rebecca [at] Argonautnews.com

Display Advertising
Renee Baldwin – Sales x-144 Renee(at)ArgonautNews.com

Kay Christy – Sales x-131 KayChristy(at)ArgonautNews.com

David Maury – Sales x-130 DavidMaury(at)ArgonautNews.com

Rocki Davidson – 310-822-1629 x-108 Rocki(at)ArgonautNews.com

Classified Advertising
Ann Turietta, 310-821-1546 ext 100, Ann [at] Argonautnews.com

Production
Michael Kraxenberger – Art Director x-141 Production(at)ArgonautNews.com
Kate Doll – Advertising Production & Web x-132