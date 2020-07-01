Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported Cases by Neighborhood as of Monday, June 29

Culver City: 205; Del Rey: 128; El Segundo: 51; Marina del Rey: 20; Mar Vista: 125; Playa Vista: 46; Playa del Rey: 6; Santa Monica: 401; Venice: 92; Westchester: 162

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 100,772

Total Deaths: 3,326

• To mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and prevent large gatherings over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Los Angeles County officials announced Monday (June 29) that LA County beaches, beach parking lots, beach bike paths and beach accessways will be closed from 12:01 a.m. Friday (July 3) to 5 a.m. Monday (July 6).

• “Due to rising #COVID19 cases all @CountyofLA beaches will be closing again temporarily this weekend, July 3rd through 6th,” county Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents Marina del Rey, tweeted on June 29. “We had almost 3,000 reported cases just today. We cannot risk having crowds at the beach this holiday weekend.”

• Marina “Mother’s” Beach will be closed Friday through Sunday, but will allow the launching of watercraft, says Department of Beaches & Harbors spokeswoman Carol Baker. Burton Chace Park will be closed on Saturday (July 4) and the WaterBus ($1 per ride) will not stop at Burton Chace Park on Saturday or at Mother’s Beach on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, but will be operational from 1 to 5 p.m. on July 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 5 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Independence Day.

• The county order also applies to the Santa Monica Pier, which reopened on June 24 with safety protocols in place (limited hours, capacity caps, face covering requirements, handwashing stations and social distancing mandates), but will also be closed for the duration of the holiday weekend. Santa Monica’s beaches will be closed to recreational activities; its beach parking lots and its portion of the beach bike path will also be closed.

• The City of Santa Monica has also extended its local emergency order through July 31. Visit santamonica.gov/coronavirus to learn more.