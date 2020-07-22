Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported Data & Cases by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, July 21

Culver City: 293; Del Rey: 214; El Segundo: 89; Marina del Rey: 46; Mar Vista: 210; Playa Vista: 82; Playa del Rey: 16; Santa Monica: 560; Venice: 164; Westchester: 258

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 161,673

Current Hospitalizations: 2,218

Testing Postivity Rate: 8.5%

Total Deaths: 4,154

• Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday (July 19) that the city is on the “brink” of issuing another stay-at-home order and conceded that Los Angeles had reopened “too quickly.” The mayor attributed the increase in spread not only to reopenings, but also to people gathering outside their households with extended family and friends. “It’s not just what’s open and closed. It’s also about what we do individually,” he said, adding that he hopes the city can be “surgical” in its response to suppressing the coronavirus. “I want to go into those factories where we’re seeing spread. … I think we have to be surgical rather than a cleaver that would just shut everything down,” he said.

• Indoor dining, gyms and salons may still be closed, but the Santa Monica Public Library is open for curbside service. Request items (books, DVDs, CDs, etc.) through the library’s catalog at smpl.org, then make an appointment for pickup at calendly.com/smplcurbside or call (310) 458-8600. Visit smpl.org/curbside to learn more. The El Segundo Public Library’s services are also available “to go” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Make a pickup request online or call (310) 524-2728. Visit elsegundolibrary.org/services/library-to-go to learn more, and let your mind roam!

• Santa Monica has also extended its eviction moratorium for residential tenants through Sept. 30, 2020 in alignment with state law. Some commercial tenants are eligible for the extension of the moratorium through Aug. 31, 2020. Visit santamonica.gov/coronavirus to learn more.