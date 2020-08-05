Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported Data & Cases by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, Aug. 4

Culver City: 326; Del Rey: 260; El Segundo: 97; Marina del Rey: 61; Mar Vista: 248; Playa Vista: 104; Playa del Rey: 20; Santa Monica: 655; Venice: 210; Westchester: 300 Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 195,614 Current Hospitalizations: 1,757 Testing Postivity Rate: 8.5% Total Deaths: 4,758

• Two NASA astronauts splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday (Aug. 2) after completing a successful mission to the International Space Station aboard Hawthorne-based Space X’s Crew Dragon Endeavour. The mission was the first crewed spaceflight to launch from the U.S. since the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011 and also the first time that a commerically developed spacecraft carried humans into Earth’s orbit. (via Patch.com & CNN)

• Despite LA County reaching almost 200,000 cases of COVID-19 this week, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer expressed cautious optimism at Monday’s (Aug. 3) LA County press briefing, which noted downward trends in hospitalization and daily case rates. “Simply put, closing the bars worked,” Ferrer said. “It also worked to limit indoor dining at restaurants and to move the operations of various businesses and institutions outdoors.” (via LAist)

• LAUSD and United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) reached a tentative agreement Monday (Aug. 3) for online distance learning. Under the deal, the average school day would run between 9 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. and students would receive at least 90 minutes of live online instruction per day. (via LAist)

• Know a micro-entrepeneur, small business or nonprofit in need of $5,000 to $15,000? Applications for the LA Regional COVID-19 Fund are being accepted through Friday, Aug. 7. Learn more at lacovidfund.org and visit ewddlacity.com/index.php/local-business/businesssource-centers to get application help and apply.