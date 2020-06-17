Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported Cases by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, June 16

Culver City: 176; Del Rey: 96; El Segundo: 39; Marina del Rey: 16; Mar Vista: 95; Playa Vista: 36; Playa del Rey: 5; Santa Monica: 340; Venice: 74; Westchester: 125

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 75,804

Total Deaths: 2,959

• On Friday, June 12, Los Angeles County moved into Phase 3 of reopening businesses and recreational facilities.

• As of Thursday, June 11, chairs canopies and coolers are allowed on the beach. Summer beach and surf camps are allowed to reopen. Athletic camps such as beach volleyball are prohibited. Drive-in movie theaters, golf courses, gyms, fitness centers, pools, museums, galleries, zoos, and aquariums also join the list of recreational areas approved for reopening.

• Adding to the list of sectors that can reopen are: hair salons and barber shops for limited services (stylist and customer must wear face coverings and the service doesn’t involve touching the customer’s face), restaurants and cafes with onsite dining, and low-risk businesses such as bookstores, jewelry stores, furniture stores, toy stores, clothing stores, pet food stores, animal daycare or boarding facilities and vetrinary clinics.

• Nail salons, arcades, bowling alleys, movie theaters, live performance venues, casinos, basketball and volleyball courts, baseball and soccer fields, youth sports leagues, amuseument parks and hot tubs/ jacuzzis not on residential properties are not yet allowed to reopen.