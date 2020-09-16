Compiled by Christina Campodonico
Reported Cases & Deaths by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, Sept. 15
Culver City: 376 (Deaths 29); Del Rey: 336 (Deaths 10); El Segundo: 128 (Deaths 1); Marina del Rey: 68 (Deaths 1); Mar Vista: 305 (Deaths 6); Playa Vista: 133 (Deaths 0); Playa del Rey: 27 (Deaths 0); Santa Monica: 834 (Deaths 42); Venice: 275 (Deaths 3); Westchester: 403 (Deaths 15) Total Westside Cases: 2,885 Total Westside Deaths: 107 Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 255,049 Total Deaths in LA County: 6,273 Total New Cases as of Sept. 15: 474 Total New Deaths: 47 Hospitalizations: 772 Postivity Rate (7-day average): 3.4%
(Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)