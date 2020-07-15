Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported Cases by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, July 14

Culver City: 261; Del Rey: 189; El Segundo: 79; Marina del Rey: 37; Mar Vista: 178; Playa Vista: 70; Playa del Rey: 16; Santa Monica: 521; Venice: 135; Westchester: 236

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 140,307

Total Deaths: 4,244

• Citing rising coronavirus numbers, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered on Monday (July 13) the shutdown of fitness centers, non-critical office spaces, hair salons, barbershops, malls and places of worship in Los Angeles County. The closures join a statewide shutdown of indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, card rooms and bars.

• Also on Monday, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner announced that the second largest school system in the nation would begin instruction online-only come August 18. Beutner did not set a timetable for reopening LAUSD campuses, according to LAist, but cited surging coronavirus cases as reason for not reopening district schools at this time. “Reopening schools will significantly increase the interaction between children and adults from different families. A 10-year-old student might have a 30-year-old teacher, a 50-year-old bus driver or live with a 70-year-old grandmother,” he said. “All need to be protected. There’s a public health imperative to keep schools from becoming a petri dish.”

• L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti warned Monday that the city’s coronavirus threat level was “on the border of going red.” “If we were an independent country, Los Angeles County would have the 20th most cases in the world,” he said. “Put differently, we have more cases in Los Angeles County than all of Canada.”

• He urged Angelenos not to host or gather with people outside their households for outdoor events or parties, saying, “This virus is not taking the summer off and we can’t afford to either.”

• The mayor also gave additional details on how Angelenos may apply for rental assistance from the city’s $103 million rental relief program, billed by Garcetti as the “largest rent assistance program in the country.” LA residents, whose househould income is at or below 80% of the area median income and have been impacted financially by COVID-19, may apply at hcidla.lacity.org, regardless of immigration status.

• Subsidies, paid directly to landlords, range from $1000 to $2000 per month, per househould. Online applications close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday (July 17). The hours for the application phone hotline are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Friday as well. Call 1-844-944-1868 or use 1-844-325-1398 if you are hearing or speech impaired. Applicants will be chosen by lottery.