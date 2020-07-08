Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported Cases by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, July 7

120,539

Culver City: 232; Del Rey: 151; El Segundo: 69; Marina del Rey: 30; Mar Vista: 147; Playa Vista: 60; Playa del Rey: 9; Santa Monica: 457; Venice: 111; Westchester: 208

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County:

Total Deaths: 3,579

• Last Wednesday (July 1), Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of indoor dining rooms at Los Angeles County restaurants. Indoor dining rooms are to remain closed for at least three weeks. Outdoor dining is still allowed as of press time. Bars and nightspots remain closed.

• County beaches reopened Monday (July 6) after the Fourth of July holiday weekend shutdown of beaches, bike paths and other beach access points.

• The Santa Monica Pier has also reopened after being temporily closed down for the holiday weekend.

• California’s state Capitol has been shutdown after five lawmakers and staff, including Assemblymember Autumn Burke (who represents Marina del Rey, Venice and several other Westside neighorhoods) tested positive for coronavirus. Burke tweeted on July 6 that “On July 3rd I received a call from the Assembly Human Resources Department that I had a ‘mask to mask’ exposure to COVID-19 on June 26th.” Burke told CBS Los Angeles that she had been wearing a mask but not practicing social distancing around the person she later learned was infected. She added in her tweet, “Currently, my daughter and I have no symptoms, but will be remaining in quarantine until released by a doctor. … We are fine, but it is of the utmost importance that everyone stay safe, be healthy & remain vigilant.” The Capitol will be closed for one week to undergo deep cleaning, according to the Los Angeles Times.