Compiled by Kamala Kirk
Cases and Deaths by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, Nov. 3:
Culver City: 440 (Deaths 28); Del Rey: 409 (Deaths 10); El Segundo: 151 (Deaths 1); Marina del Rey: 87 (Deaths 1); Mar Vista: 384 (Deaths 7); Playa Vista: 154 (Deaths 0); Playa del Rey: 29 (Deaths 0); Santa Monica: 1,053 (Deaths 41); Venice: 360 (Deaths 3); Westchester: 502 (Deaths 15) Total Westside Cases: 3,569 Total Westside Deaths: 106 Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 311,745 Total Deaths in LA County: 7,097 Total New Cases as of Nov. 3: 1,224 Total New Deaths: 23 Hospitalizations: 798 Postivity Rate (7-day average): 3.2% Total Number of People Tested: 3,163,904
(Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)