Compiled by Kamala Kirk
Cases and Deaths by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, Dec. 8:
Culver City: 726 (Deaths 35); Del Rey: 741 (Deaths 9); El Segundo: 228 (Deaths 1); Marina del Rey: 146 (Deaths 0); Mar Vista: 633 (Deaths 8); Playa Vista: 220 (Deaths 0); Playa del Rey: 50 (Deaths 0); Santa Monica: 1,694 (Deaths 50); Venice: 609 (Deaths 4); Westchester: 816 (Deaths 21) Total Westside Cases: 5,863 Total Westside Deaths: 128 Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 457,880 Total Deaths in LA County: 7,936 Total New Cases as of Dec. 8: 8,086 Total New Deaths: 27 Hospitalizations: 2,988 Postivity Rate (7-day average): 10.2% Total Number of People Tested: 3,928,459
(Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)