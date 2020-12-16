Compiled by Kamala Kirk
Cases and Deaths by Neighborhood as of Monday, Dec. 14:
Culver City: 859 (Deaths 37); Del Rey: 878 (Deaths 9); El Segundo: 265 (Deaths 1); Marina del Rey: 163 (Deaths 0); Mar Vista: 739 (Deaths 8); Playa Vista: 240 (Deaths 0); Playa del Rey: 55 (Deaths 0); Santa Monica: 1,938 (Deaths 52); Venice: 729 (Deaths 4); Westchester: 939 (Deaths 21) Total Westside Cases: 6,805 Total Westside Deaths: 132 Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 532,730 Total Deaths in LA County: 8,345 Total New Cases as of Dec. 14: 7,344 Total New Deaths: 48 Hospitalizations: 4,203 Postivity Rate (7-day average): 12.2% Total Number of People Tested: 4,148,479
(Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)