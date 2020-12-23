Compiled by Kamala Kirk
Cases and Deaths by Neighborhood as of Monday, Dec. 21:
Culver City: 1,020 (Deaths 38); Del Rey: 14 (Deaths 0); El Segundo: 311 (Deaths 1); Marina del Rey: 187 (Deaths 0); Mar Vista: 896 (Deaths 8); Playa Vista: 285 (Deaths 0); Playa del Rey: 57 (Deaths 0); Santa Monica: 2,222 (Deaths 55); Venice: 830 (Deaths 6); Westchester: 1,062 (Deaths 21)
Total Westside Cases: 6,884 Total Westside Deaths: 129 Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 623,670 Total Deaths in LA County: 8,875 Total New Cases as of Dec. 21: 13,315 Total New Deaths: 58 Hospitalizations: 5,549 Postivity Rate (7-day average): 14.8% Total Number of People Tested: 4,371,632
(Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)