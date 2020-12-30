Compiled by Kamala Kirk
Cases and Deaths by Neighborhood as of Monday, Dec. 28:
Culver City: 1,162 (Deaths 38); Del Rey: 1,180 (Deaths 9); El Segundo: 349 (Deaths 1); Marina del Rey: 202 (Deaths 0); Mar Vista: 1,030 (Deaths 9); Playa Vista: 316 (Deaths 0); Playa del Rey: 61 (Deaths 0); Santa Monica: 2,565 (Deaths 60); Venice: 938 (Deaths 7); Westchester: 1,228 (Deaths 21)
Total Westside Cases: 9,031
Total Westside Deaths: 145 Total
Confirmed Cases in LA County: 719,833 Total Deaths in LA County: 9,482 Total New Cases as of Dec. 28: 13,580 Total New Deaths: 44 Hospitalizations: 6,815 Postivity Rate (7-day average): 16.8% Total Number of People Tested: 4,600,764
(Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)