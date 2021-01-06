Compiled by Kamala Kirk
Cases and Deaths by Neighborhood as of Monday, Jan. 4:
Culver City: 1,332 (Deaths 42); Del Rey: 1,330 (Deaths 10); El Segundo: 400 (Deaths 1); Marina del Rey: 221 (Deaths 0); Mar Vista: 1,191 (Deaths 12); Playa Vista: 354 (Deaths 1); Playa del Rey: 70 (Deaths 0); Santa Monica: 2,873 (Deaths 72); Venice: 1,020 (Deaths 9); Westchester: 1,397 (Deaths 23)
Total Westside Cases: 10,188
Total Westside Deaths: 170 Total
Confirmed Cases in LA County: 818,639 Total Deaths in LA County: 10,773 Total New Cases as of Jan. 4: 12,488 Total New Deaths: 91 Hospitalizations: 7,544 Postivity Rate (7-day average): 18.4% Total Number of People Tested: 4,787,140
(Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)