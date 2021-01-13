Compiled by Kamala Kirk
Cases and Deaths by Neighborhood as of Monday, Jan. 11:
Culver City: 1,543 (Deaths 50); Del Rey: 1,498 (Deaths 12); El Segundo: 457 (Deaths 1); Marina del Rey: 243 (Deaths 0); Mar Vista: 1,408 (Deaths 17); Playa Vista: 420 (Deaths 2); Playa del Rey: 77 (Deaths 0); Santa Monica: 3,205 (Deaths 88); Venice: 1,127 (Deaths 9); Westchester: 1,589 (Deaths 26)
Total Westside Cases: 11,567
Total Westside Deaths: 205 Total
Confirmed Cases in LA County: 920,177 Total Deaths in LA County: 12,250 Total New Cases as of Jan. 11: 14,482 Total New Deaths: 166 Hospitalizations: 7,964 Postivity Rate (7-day average): 20.8% Total Number of People Tested: 4,989,834
(Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)