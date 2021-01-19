Compiled by Kamala Kirk
Cases and Deaths by Neighborhood as of Monday, Jan. 18:
Culver City: 1,710 (Deaths 57); Del Rey: 1,625 (Deaths 16); El Segundo: 518 (Deaths 3); Marina del Rey: 263 (Deaths 0); Mar Vista: 1,572 (Deaths 20); Playa Vista: 453 (Deaths 3); Playa del Rey: 81 (Deaths 0); Santa Monica: 3,551 (Deaths 96); Venice: 1,216 (Deaths 11); Westchester: 1,767 (Deaths 29)
Total Westside Cases: 12,756
Total Westside Deaths: 235 Total
Confirmed Cases in LA County: 1,014,662 Total Deaths in LA County: 13,848 Total New Cases as of Jan. 18: 11,366 Total New Deaths: 108 Hospitalizations: 7,498 Postivity Rate (7-day average): 17.2% Total Number of People Tested: 5,218,812
(Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)