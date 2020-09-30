Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported Cases & Deaths by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, Sept. 29

Culver City: 386 (Deaths 29); Del Rey: 354 (Deaths 10); El Segundo: 131 (Deaths 1); Marina del Rey: 71 (Deaths 1); Mar Vista: 321 (Deaths 6); Playa Vista: 141 (Deaths 0); Playa del Rey: 28 (Deaths 0); Santa Monica: 879 (Deaths 41); Venice: 293 (Deaths 3); Westchester: 422 (Deaths 15) Total Westside Cases:3,026 Total Westside Deaths: 106 Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 269,284 Total Deaths in LA County: 6,551 Total New Cases as of Sept. 1: 905 Total New Deaths: 39 Hospitalizations: 714 Postivity Rate (7-day average): 3%

(Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)

• On Tuesday (Sept. 29), the LA County Board of Supervisors in a 3-2 vote decided to allow county casino cardrooms, breweries and wineries to reopen outdoors next week based on state guidelines. Breweries and wineries will be required to partner with third-party food vendors, mandate reservations at first and operate at limited capacity. Card table players will be required to wear face masks at all times and cannot eat or drink at the tables. Supervisor Janice Hahn, whose district includes Marina del Rey, put forward the motion: “It was important for me that we started having these discussion[s] in open session,” Hahn told The Los Angeles Daily News. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, whose district includes Venice, voted against the motion. “The decision on wineries and breweries was made against the guidance of our Director of Public Health,” Kuehl said in a statement. “I voted no because I honestly don’t feel that it’s safe to open these places; there was no need to take this action this week and I would have preferred more public discussion and further discussion with Dr. Ferrer.” (via Los Angeles Daily News)

• The County Board of Supervisors also voted unanimously on Tuesday to allow LA County schools to apply for reopening waivers. Up to 30 waivers will be approved per week equally among the county’s five school districts, with priority given to schools serving the greatest percentages of low-income students on free or reduced meal programs. (via Los Angeles Daily News).