Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported COVID-19 Cases by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, June 9

Culver City: 163; Del Rey: 88; El Segundo: 37; Marina del Rey: 16; Mar Vista: 90; Playa Vista: 32; Playa del Rey: 3; Santa Monica: 312; Venice: 73; Westchester: 111

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 65,822

Total Deaths: 2,707

• State officials released guidelines Monday on how movie theaters may reopen, starting no sooner than Friday, June 12.

• Capacity must be limited to 25% or 100 guests, whichever is lower.

• However, each county health department has the authority to decide whether to move forward with reopening theaters.

• California industries also allowed to reopen starting June 12 include: bowling alleys, batting cages, arcades, mini golf, day camps, hotels, gyms, museums, music, film & TV studios, zoos, tribal casinos, campgrounds, and sporting events without live audiences.

•Expect to hear on Friday, June 12, whether LA County will join in reopening any of these industries. “Guidance doesn’t mean ‘go.’ Your local health officer will make the final decision about which sectors will open,” California Department of Public Health director Dr. Sonia Angel told CBS News. “Just because some business are opening doesn’t mean your risk for COVID-19 is gone.”