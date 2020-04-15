Reported Cases by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, April 14

Culver City: 34; Del Rey: 36; El Segundo: 11; Marina del Rey: 6; Mar Vista: 34; Playa Vista: 10; Playa del Rey: None reported; Santa Monica: 96; Venice: 34;

Westchester: 38

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 10,047

Total Deaths: 360

• LA County has extended its “Safer at Home” order through May 15 and includes the continued closure of beaches, trails and nonessential businesses.

• As of Friday (April 10), essential business workers and Angelenos visiting essential businesses are required to wear face coverings.

• LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner announced Monday (April 13) that district schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year, with summer school conducted remotely and graduation ceremonies planned as virtual “at least for now.”

• Low-income LA residents are eligible to apply for free cash debit cards—aka “Angeleno cards” — ranging from $700 to $1500. Call (213) 252-3040 before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (April 16) to meet the deadline.

• LA Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday (April 14) that Angelenos with coronavirus symptoms can now book same-day or next-day testing appointments. Westside and South Bay testing locations include: Parking Lot 15 at the VA in West Los Angeles (100 Constitution Ave. at the corner of Constitution and Davis) and the South Bay Galleria (1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach). Visit lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs to learn more.