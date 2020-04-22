Reported Cases by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, April 21

Culver City: 44; Del Rey: 43; El Segundo: 21; Marina del Rey: 9; Mar Vista: 45; Playa Vista: 16; Playa del Rey: None reported; Santa Monica: 135; Venice: 40; Westchester: 53

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 15,147

Total Deaths: 663

• In his Tuesday night briefing, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said the spike in numbers was due to a backlog of 734 cases that had just cleared, and urged Angelenos to take care of their mental health during this time: “I know that the isolation is real. But whatever you’re feeling know that you’re not alone,” he said.

• The County’s 24-hour mental health line is available at (800) 854-7771; LAUSD’s mental health line is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (213) 241-3840; and anyone can text 741741 to the Crisis Text Line for mental health support anytime.

• Additional LA County COVID-19 testing centers can be found at: The Forum (3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood), Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (1000 W. Carson St. Torrance), Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (8700 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles) and Crenshaw Christian Center (7901 Vermont Ave., Los Angeles).