Reported Cases by Neighborhood as of Monday, April 27

Culver City: 58; Del Rey: 46; El Segundo: 27; Marina del Rey: 11; Mar Vista: 52; Playa Vista: 19; Playa del Rey: 1; Santa Monica: 156; Venice: 44; Westchester: 61

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 20,976

Total Deaths: 1,000

• In his Tuesday night briefing, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the City of Los Angeles had brokered a deal with Honeywell to procure 24 million N95 masks. Masks will be distributed to first responders and sold to area hospitals in need at cost. “These will be lifesavers, quite literally,” Garcetti said.

• LA seniors 65 and over, or 60 to 64 with underlying health conditions, are eligible to receive delivery and packaged meals through the city’s Emergency Senior Meals Response Program. The program will partner with area restaurants to prepare the meals and taxi drivers to deliver them. The hotline to request meals is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at (213) 263-5226. Interested seniors and restaurants can enroll at aging.lacity.org/seniormeals.

• Starting Wednesday, LA County will expand COVID-19 testing to construction workers whether or not they are showing symptoms. The list of people now eligible for asymptomatic testing includes: rideshare, public transportation and taxi drivers, health care workers, first

responders, critical government personnel, grocery workers, credentialed members of the media and anyone who works or lives in a nursing home. Visit lacovidprod.service-now.com/rss to make an appointment.

• To help Angelenos receive federal stimulus funds via direct deposit more quickly, the City has partnered with county initiatives and financial institutions to help citizens without bank accounts open them safely and affordably or to cash checks without fees. To learn more and review a list of partners, visit corona-virus.la/banking.