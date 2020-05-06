Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported Cases by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, May 5

Culver City: 85; Del Rey: 56; El Segundo: 29; Marina del Rey: 11; Mar Vista: 58; Playa Vista: 20; Playa del Rey: 1; Santa Monica: 190; Venice: 51; Westchester: 72

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 27,815

Total Deaths: 1,313

• In his Tuesday night briefing, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the launch of LA Represents, a free legal assistance program for residents and local businesses facing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit corona-virus.la/LARepresents to learn more.

• Garcetti made clear the city would act independently of state reopening regulations, which permits the reopening of certain non-essential businesses for pickup service starting Friday, but expressed hope to open “low-risk” areas like trails as well as certain streets to pedestrians for walking or biking soon. “The state permits but it does not prescribe going forward,” explained Garcetti. “We cannot go too fast. … There aren’t hard openings and hard closures. It’s going to be living in the gray in between the black and white…”

• On Monday, the mayor also encouraged renters to notify their landlords if they’re unable to make May rent due to COVID-19, but reminded them, “Our city does not compel anyone to provide this notice or documentation.” Tenants can visit corona-virus.la for resources.

• He also encouraged those experiencing homelessness to call 211 to participate in the statewide initiative Project Roomkey, which helps place the unsheltered in vacant motel and hotel rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• As part of a partnership with the LA Department of Public Health, LA County residents are eligible for a free subscription of the mindfulness and meditation app Headspace. Visit headspace.com/lacounty to learn more.

• As of last Wednesday, all Los Angeles County residents with or without symptoms of COVID-19 are eligible for free coronavirus testing. A new site is set to open at the Betty Ainsworth Sports Center (3851 W. El Segundo Blvd.) adjacent to the Hawthorne Memorial Center. Visit lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs to make an appointment.